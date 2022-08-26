Covid shaping up like common cold, but be cautious: NTAGI chief

Around March, we saw around 1,000 covid-19 cases a day and it gradually increased to 15,000 to 20,000 in June and July. Again, for the last three weeks, cases have started to decline. Hence, one cannot be so certain why cases are going up and down, but there are a few scientific factors which influence this. First, when there is an increase in travel in the community, then infection spreads faster, or when there is a religious social function or any large political gathering. Second, we are looking at several sub-lineages of Omicron. Some are more infectious and transmissible. The third dimension is that over the last eight months, the testing rate has gone down drastically. While we were testing 1.5 to 2 million individuals every day in November and December, now it has come down to 200,000 to 400,000 per day and the reason is obvious—that we are not doing contact tracing as covid is very mild now. It is like a common cold, fever for a few days and there may be some throat symptoms, body aches which subside in 3 to 5 days. Many people are not getting themselves tested. Simultaneously, other viruses are also circulating.