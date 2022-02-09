Looking at the suffering during the COVID-19, Bill Gates has recently written a book that lays out the specific steps we can take to not only stop future pandemics but provide better health care for everyone around the world. He further says, ‘I believe that COVID-19 can be the last pandemic.’

The book is called How to Prevent the Next Pandemic, published by Knopf in the U.S. and Penguin Random House, will be released on May 3, 2022.

Speaking about the upcoming book, Gates writes, The last two years have caused unbelievable amounts of hardship around the world, and it’s not easy to feel optimistic when you’ve endured the misery that so many people have experienced.

But whenever I see the suffering that COVID has created–every time I read about the latest death toll or hear about someone who lost their job or drive by a school that is closed—I can’t help but think: We don’t have to do this again.

About the book, How to Prevent the Next Pandemic, he says, I lay out the specific steps we can take to not only stop future pandemics but, in the process, provide better health care for everyone around the world.

I outline the lessons we can learn from this pandemic, the innovations we need to save lives, and the new tools we need to stop pathogens early and equitably.

I also tell you about my regular conversations with public health leaders like Anthony Fauci and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, my view of the vaccines that are stemming the tide, and what it’s been like to become the subject of conspiracy theories.

The goal of no more pandemics ever is ambitious, but the progress we’ve made over the last two years—including the huge leaps forward we’ve made with vaccines and the knowledge we’ve gained about respiratory illnesses—has already set us on a path to success.

The world now understands how seriously we should take pandemics, and momentum is on our side. No one needs to be convinced that an infectious disease could kill millions of people or shut down the global economy. If we make the right choices and investments, we can make COVID-19 the last pandemic, he concludes

