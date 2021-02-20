The day after India crossed a massive milestone of vaccinating over one crore people, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and MD of JSW Group, has a suggestion for the Indian government!

He said the govt should allow anyone to take Covid 19 vaccine at a capped rate, "while continuing to vaccinate the poor free of cost."

He also suggested that the government should not worry about private hospitals making money during the vaccination drive.

On Friday, with exactly 34 days counting, India crossed a major milestone of vaccinating 1,01,88,007 healthcare workers and frontline workers.

According to the Union health ministry, India's vaccination coverage ranks third in the world, after the US with 55.2 million doses and the UK with 16.12 million doses. Both, the US and the UK have completed over 60 days of vaccination.

In fact, India is the second-fastest country to reach the one crore mark after the US, which completed it in 31 days. Meanwhile, the UK took 56 days to vaccinate one crore citizen.

Appreciating the initiatives taken by India government, Jindal tweeted: PMO India made some bold moves in 2020 for the safety of lives and livelihoods. I am confident that they can pull off the largest Vaccination Drive smoothly through our existing healthcare infrastructure. Time is of the essence here!

He further added: The government should not worry about private hospitals making money during the Vaccination Drive. It should cap the rates, say at Rs.400, and allow anyone to take the vaccine while continuing to vaccinate the poor free of cost.

Till 8 am on Friday, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare workers and frontline workers in the country was 1,01,88,007.

"A total of 1,01,88,007 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,11,462 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am. These include 62,60,242 HCWs (1st dose), 6,10,899 healthcare workers (2nd dose) and 33,16,866 frontline workers (1st dose)," the ministry said.

The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination started being administered to those who have completed 28 days since the receipt of the first dose from February 13. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

As on the 34th day of the vaccination drive, a total of 6,58,674 vaccine doses were administered, of which 4,16,942 beneficiaries were inoculated across 10,812 sessions for the first dose (healthcare workers and frontline workers), while 2,41,732 healthcare workers received the second dose, the ministry stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

