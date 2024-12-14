Cowasjee Readymoney’s pioneering path from profit to purpose

Mumbai bears the indelible mark of Cowasjee Jehangir’s philanthropy, rooted in the Parsi ethos of inclusive community welfare and harmonized with the capitalistic pursuit of profit. He funded the construction of iconic landmarks such as the convocation hall of the University of Bombay, the Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Readymoney Hospital, and the Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Public Hall (now the NGMA). Beyond these, his generosity extended to libraries, schools, fountains, asylums, homes for boys, places of worship, and critical infrastructure improvements, including roads and sanitation in the rapidly expanding city.