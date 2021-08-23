OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Credit Suisse banker Chirag Agrawal to join EY as a partner

Mumbai: Senior Credit Suisse investment bank Chirag Agrawal is joining audit and consulting firm EY as a partner in the investment banking team in Mumbai, said a person aware of the development.

Agrawal has over two decades of investment banking experience across cross-border M&A, strategic advisory and equity and debt financings to a multi-sector client base of Indian and multinational corporates.

At Credit Suisse, Agrawal was a senior coverage banker in the industrials space in the investment banking and capital markets practice. Prior to Credit Suisse, Agrawal was part of the founding team, setting up Jefferies in India and rose to the ranks of the managing director within the investment banking division. His earlier investment banking stints include Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank amid others, across Mumbai and London.

Agrawal will work with EY leadership on enhancing the coverage of leading conglomerates and across broader industrial and natural resources sectors.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout