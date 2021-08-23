Mumbai: Senior Credit Suisse investment bank Chirag Agrawal is joining audit and consulting firm EY as a partner in the investment banking team in Mumbai, said a person aware of the development.

Agrawal has over two decades of investment banking experience across cross-border M&A, strategic advisory and equity and debt financings to a multi-sector client base of Indian and multinational corporates.

At Credit Suisse, Agrawal was a senior coverage banker in the industrials space in the investment banking and capital markets practice. Prior to Credit Suisse, Agrawal was part of the founding team, setting up Jefferies in India and rose to the ranks of the managing director within the investment banking division. His earlier investment banking stints include Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank amid others, across Mumbai and London.

Agrawal will work with EY leadership on enhancing the coverage of leading conglomerates and across broader industrial and natural resources sectors.

