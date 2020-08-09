Credit Suisse executive Samir Ojha to join EY as partner

NEW DELHI: Professional services firm EY has roped in Samir Ojha of Credit Suisse to join as partner in its investment banking team, said two people aware of the development.

Ojha has spent nine years with the Swiss bank where he led the financial coverage for India operations. He is credited to have created mergers and acquisitions (M&A) franchise for the Zurich-headquartered investment bank.

An emailed query sent to EY remained unanswered until the publishing time. Ojha did not respond to requests for comment.

Prior to Credit Suisse, where Ojha was director – investment banking, he worked as associate vice president at Kotak Investment Banking.

A chartered account and expert in corporate finance, Ojha went to Indian Business School after working as a senior analyst at CSC Information Technology and Services for two years.

Recently, Credit Suisse Group AG chief executive Thomas Gottstein unveiled an overhaul for the bank, which will see the merger of global markets with the investment banking operations, a departure from a structure introduced by the former chief executive Tidjane Thiam.

Thiam, who exited the lender after being named in a corporate spying scandal, had kept Credit Suisse’s focus on wealth management and split the investment bank into two separate divisions.

According to a report by Mergermarket, a company owned by financial news and data firm Acuris, M&A deals in India rose 14.55% to $43.54 billion in value terms in the first half of calendar year 2020, driven by Reliance Industries Ltd selling stake in its digital services arm Jio Platforms. However, deal count plunged by 24.69% year-on-year to 243 transactions.

