Credit Suisse executive Samir Ojha to join EY as partner

According to a report by Mergermarket, a company owned by financial news and data firm Acuris, M&A deals in India rose 14.55% to $43.54 billion in value terms in the first half of calendar year 2020, driven by Reliance Industries Ltd selling stake in its digital services arm Jio Platforms. However, deal count plunged by 24.69% year-on-year to 243 transactions.