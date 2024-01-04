CricFan to redefine cricket entertainment with fans-first strategy: Marc Hayward

Mumbai: CricFan, the brainchild of London-based media entrepreneur Marc Hayward, is set to roll out an array of fan-centric cricket television and digital formats in India in the coming months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the backing of prominent sports business owners, the company is poised to introduce a series of innovative formats, prioritizing fan engagement.

In an interview with Mint, Hayward said CricFan's journey commenced a year ago, driven by a vision to make a significant contribution to the world of cricket. "There's no place in the world where anything is bigger than what cricket in India is. We wanted to be the biggest producers of fan-driven content in India," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has already crafted three TV formats—‘FanzoneTV,’ ‘Cricket Chirps,’ and ‘Queens of Cricket’—the latter celebrating women's cricket.

Its flagship show, 'FanzoneTV,’ promoted as "for the fans by the fans," will return to screens in mid-February, building anticipation for the IPL in 2024. The aim is to provide fans "a voice" and facilitate "controversial cricket debates."

"FanzoneTV is about creating an ecosystem where brands can discuss and debate in a friendly but firm manner, bringing cricket to a wider audience. Similarly, Queens of Cricket is about celebrating and supporting the growth in female cricket globally," Hayward added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CricFan has joined forces with influencers known for their controversial and opinionated perspectives. Hayward emphasized the importance of collaborating with brands to foster an ecosystem for discussion and debate in a fan-driven format, carving a distinctive niche in the cricket entertainment landscape.

Hayward stressed the significance of commencing these formats in India, collaborating with Indian producers to shape content for international licensing and distribution. The company plans to extend its formats to the US during the T20 World Cup in June 2024.

“We believe India is the perfect place to start these formats and work with Indian producers who are by far the best we've ever worked with globally," he remarked. “We will take Indian-produced formats to a global audience, challenging the traditional landscape where Westernized formats often dictate trends." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not limiting itself to traditional broadcasting, CricFan plans to launch interactive live game shows on mobile phones, available on iOS and Android. Participants stand a chance to win money in an elimination-based format reminiscent of shows like “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

CricFan's future plans include setting up a studio facility in Mumbai, with an investment of around £1 million. Hayward sees this facility not only for CricFan's use but also as an opportunity for young filmmakers and content creators to collaborate and generate content.

The company's digital-first strategy aligns with the changing preferences of the younger audience. Acknowledging the popularity of short-form content on social media platforms, CricFan plans to create modular content, allowing for quick dissemination and interaction within the community. “We believe content sits best on a mobile phone screen. Short-form content is the future, and we aim to create an ecosystem where we can engage with the audience through social media," Hayward concluded. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hayward expressed his belief in the immense potential of India, drawing parallels to the American dream. “I see India as a hub for content creation and anticipate significant growth and opportunities in the Indian market over the next ten years."

