CSB Bank appoints former Axis Bank top executive as CEO2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 10:46 AM IST
- Pralay Mondal's appointment is for a period of three years from September 15, 2022 up to September 14, 2025 in line with the approval of RBI
CSB Bank Limited announced that pursuant to the approval received from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on the same day, has approved the appointment of Pralay Mondal as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank.