CSB Bank Limited announced that pursuant to the approval received from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on the same day, has approved the appointment of Pralay Mondal as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank.

Pralay Mondal's appointment as the chief executive of CSB Bank is for a period of three years from September 15, 2022 up to September 14, 2025 (both days inclusive) in line with the approval of RBI.

Mondal joined the Bank as President (Retail, SME, Operations and IT) on September 23, 2020 and was appointed as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank with effect from February 17, 2022. He held the position of interim Managing Director & CEO of the Bank with effect from April 1, 2022 till date, in the absence of regular Managing Director & CEO in the Bank.

Prior to joining CSB Bank, Mondal was Executive Director & Head of Retail Banking at Axis Bank. He has around 30 years of banking experience across multiple businesses and functions including retail assets, retail liabilities, business banking, products and technology.

Before joining Axis Bank, he was the Senior Group President and Head of Retail and Business Banking at Yes Bank. Prior to that he had a 12 years stint at HDFC Bank and was earlier associated with Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro InfoTech and Colgate Palmolive.

CSB Bank is one of the oldest private sector banks in India with an existence of over 100 years, with a strong base in Kerala along with presence in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

It offers a wide range of products and services to our overall customer base of 1.9 million, with particular focus on SME, Retail, and NRI customers including 604 branches (excluding three service branches and three asset recovery branches) and 504 ATMs/CRMs spread across the country.