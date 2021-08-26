Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSB Bank appoints Rajesh Choudhary as chief information and technology officer

CSB Bank appoints Rajesh Choudhary as chief information and technology officer.
1 min read . 02:05 PM IST Livemint

  • At CSB Bank, Choudhary will oversee various upcoming and ongoing digital initiatives that will aid the lender's centenary year mission of becoming a universal full-service bank

MUMBAI: Private lender CSB Bank Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Rajesh Choudhary as chief information and technology officer.

In this role, his key responsibilities will include establishing the technical vision and leading all aspects of the bank’s technology development, it said. Choudhary joins CSB Bank with almost three decades of experience in technology leadership roles and possesses global work exposure that spans across Europe, UK, UAE, Singapore and India.

According to the statement, his work experience lies majorly in strategy, IT infrastructure, applications, technology risks, finance, people, vendors, outsourcing, offshoring and governance in various roles as IT head and regional and country head. Prior to joining CSB Bank, he was associated with Barclays Bank, RBS, ICICI Bank and Bank of America, among others.

CVR Rajendran, managing director and chief executive of CSB Bank, said, “With his extensive experience across technology leadership roles as well as core competencies of handling IT strategy at a large scale, he will further strengthen the bank’s technology initiatives. We intend to scale our offerings across agri, MSME, SME, and loan against property to enable digital solutions for our customers across the country."

At CSB Bank, Choudhary will oversee various upcoming and ongoing digital initiatives that will aid the lender's centenary year mission of becoming a universal full-service bank, it said. Client acquisition is an important agenda for the bank and branch expansion and digital strategy are aligned to this, the statement added.

“Choudhary will play a pivotal role in offering customers a seamless and unique experience in digital banking from the comfort and safety of their homes," the bank said.

