CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, has appointed former Wipro leader Ashok Philipose as executive vice president and chief delivery officer.

Philipose will lead CSS Corp’s global delivery and operations, and also serve as an integral part of CSS Corp’s executive leadership team, influencing the organization’s path to sustainable growth, profitability, employee focus and expansion, the company said in a statement.

Philipose brings with him over 25 years of experience at Wipro in various leadership roles spanning delivery management, risk management and organization building. He has been instrumental in setting up delivery organizations for large and strategic accounts across multiple verticals at Wipro.

In his latest role as Wipro’s country delivery head for India, he “successfully orchestrated" strategic interventions to drive improvement of customer satisfaction and profitability for Wipro’s India business.

Philipose said he looks forward to contributing towards creating a scalable delivery strategy and operations ecosystem that can sustainably cater to the company’s ongoing organic growth of over 25%.

“CSS Corp has been striving to redefine industry benchmarks through its commitment to quality, dedication to innovation, and focus on delivering superlative revenue-impacting solutions to marquee hypergrowth customers. The addition of Ashok is an important step towards strengthening our management team and setting it up for future scale and growth," said Sunil Mittal, CEO, CSS Corp.

