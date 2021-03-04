A weekly list of C-Suiters who have moved up the corporate ladder either within or outside their companies.

■ Akila Chandrasekar

Appointed as Head of Marketing at Organic India

Akila is an alumnus of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management, Mumbai. Her strength is driving the brand positioning and garnering mind share through effective product management and communication. Before joining ORGANIC INDIA, she has worked with companies such as Titan, Britannia, Godrej and 3M and held numerous executive-level positions with various other brands.

■ Alok Nair

Appointed as Chief Revenue Officer at 9X Media

Alok brings with him a deep understanding of the world of media and technology as well as cross- and multi-channel marketing and advertising. In the past, Alok has worked with iconic media brands such as The Times of India, Network 18 and Bloomberg in various leadership capacities across print, TV and Digital platforms. Prior to joining 9X Media, Alok spearheaded a management consulting practice that developed growth solutions and strategies for media and non-media organizations.

■ Amit Gupta

Appointed as Chief Treasury Officer at U GRO Capital

Prior to joining U GRO Capital, Amit served as the Head of Investment and Acquisition at Shapoorji Real Estate Fund where he deployed more than USD 300 Million of capital from the fund. With over 17 years of experience, he is a seasoned financing professional who has worked with large multinational & domestic banks, global real estate consultancy and marquee real estate fund.

■ Gaurav Khurana

Appointed as Chief Technology Officer at Aye Finance

Previously, Khurana was Head of IT at Hero Housing Finance. He has close to 19 years of professional experience and has also worked with companies like Religare Finvest Limited and Max Life Insurance in the past. He holds an MCA degree along with PGDBA from Symbiosis Pune. In the new role, he will be responsible for designing & implementing a technology stack and driving the adoption of new-age technologies across the business spectrum.

■ Hardeep Singh Brar

Appointed as Head Sales & Marketing at Kia Motors

Brar has experience of over two decades in the automotive industry, having held senior leadership positions across Sales, Network and Rural Marketing functions at Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen and General Motors. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab. Brar has also completed a senior Executive Leadership Program from Harvard Business School. Brar joined China's largest SUV maker GWM last year as director - sales and marketing

■ Hemant Badri

Appointed as Senior Vice President for its supply chain operations at Flipkart

Hemant, served as the vice president of worldwide planning, customer service and Europe operational planning at Unilever prior to joining Flipkart. Hemant has over 19 years of experience after completing his MBA from NITIE and has worked for Colgate and Unilever in contract manufacturing, supply planning and technology in India and Europe

■ Kapil Mehta

Appointed as Head of Marketing at Fittr

A seasoned marketing professional with over 13 years of experience, Kapil was previously heading marketing at BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment platform, for the last seven years. Previously, Kapil has also served marketing roles within the gaming and financial services industries. An MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Kapil will be based in Mumbai and will report to the Founder and CEO, Jitendra Chouksey.

■ Manish Alshi

Appointed as Head of Channels and Growth Technologies at Check Point India

Manish brings to his role about 22 years of experience in the Indian IT sector, across enterprise and commercial sales as well as channels. He has worked with multinational brands like VMWare, Oracle, IFS and QAI. Prior to joining Check Point, he clocked around 15 years of channel leadership experience, first with Oracle and subsequently, VMWare, where he set up the channels ecosystem and headed up the partner sales organization.

■ Manish Garg

Appointed as Chief Strategy Officer at DealShare

Manish joins from Medlife where he was the Head of Head of Supply Chain Management, Procurement & Offline Retail. Prior to Medlife, Manish has worked with Myntra, Amazon and Unisource Worldwide. In his role as the Chief Strategy Officer, Manish would be responsible for overall company strategy and innovation. His role would also involve assessing and mitigating risks, crisis management and compliance management

■ Sachin Gupta

Appointed as Chief Ratings Officer at CARE Ratings

Sachin has over 21 years of experience in leadership positions across Credit Rating Business, Financial Sector Ratings, Infrastructure Ratings, Corporate Ratings, Business Development Strategy and Rating Committees. He is a Civil Engineer from Delhi College of Engineering, and has pursued MBA in Finance from Faculty of Management Studies - University of Delhi

■ Saurabh Mittal

Appointed as Chief Technology Officer of the Retail Finance business at Piramal Capital and Housing Finance

Mittal brings with him about two decades of experience in building and scaling innovative consumer products across e-commerce and telecom domains. In his most recent role, at Amazon India, he led a team that engineered software systems for one of its fulfilment channels. In his role, Mittal will lead technology strategy towards building a world-class Tech and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led lending business, creating a cloud-native cutting-edge tech-stack

■ Siddhant Mantri

Appointed as Senior Vice President Product at MX Player

With 17 years of experience globally and within India, the Ann Arbor alumni has delivered innovation, growth and profitability for businesses across digital entertainment, consumer lifestyle, digital content protection and enterprise services and platforms. His experience includes holding key positions at Microsoft, Seattle for over 12 years and more recently at Grab, Singapore. As a part of this role, he will be responsible for driving a differentiated product strategy for all its brand offerings across OTT video, music, games and short form video platform, MX TakaTak.

■ Sundeep Kathuria

Appointed as Chief Operating officer at XiFi Networks

Kathuria, an industry veteran with more than a two-decade long stint at Vodafone Idea, was overseeing the regulatory operations for the Mumbai-headquartered telco, and previously served in multiple executive roles such as operations and business within the company. XiFi is an independent global wireless technology company with operations in the US, India and Singapore.

■ Susheel Umesh

Appointed as Chief Commercial Officer - Emerging Markets at Biocon Biologics

Umesh has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceuticals industry, having worked in India, France and Sub-Saharan Africa for leading global pharma companies. He has managed global brands as well as led different functions in India and overseas in sales & marketing, business development and operations excellence. Most recently, he led the domestic formulations of an Indian biotech company as its Chief Executive Officer. He will drive the company’s business in the Emerging Markets (EMs) and will also be responsible for the Branded Formulations business

■ Suvrat Joshi

Appointed as Chief Product Officer at FarEye

Based in Seattle, Joshi brings with him over 20 years of experience in handling product leadership roles at Yahoo, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and most recently Dropbox. He will drive the product vision and accelerate the company’s global product expansion with key focus on the customer’s needs. Joshi did his MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, and MS in Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York. He is also a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

■ Utsav Malhotra

Appointed as Chief Operations Officer at Noise.

Utsav is double gold medalist from National Institute of Fashion Technology Delhi (NIFT) and holds Masters’ Degree from IIT Bombay. He further attended Durham University, UK to pursue Magna Cum Laude graduate for MBA. Prior to his role at Noise, Utsav was Business Head at Nicobar Design Pvt. Ltd., a premium and modern clothing and accessories brand for men and women. He also spearheaded the team as a Chief Operating Officer at AMPM fashions and as a Vice President at Fashion and You. In his previous stint, he has also worked with Umbrella Associates and Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited brands.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via