Appointed as Digital Marketing Head at CavinKare

Prior to his latest assignment, Pati was digital director at realme India. He joined realme in June 2018 and was responsible for digital marketing, media, ATL marketing, campaign planning, among others. Before joining realme, he was with Panasonic India. Pati spent over five years at the consumer durables brand handling business development, strategy, digital marketing and e-commerce across categories. Amlan will be responsible for multiple categories including personal care, dairy, food and beverages.

Ashish Singh

Appointed as Vice President Planning at Carat India

Prior to this, Singh was with Mindshare India where he held the position of partner – digital. During his seven-year-stint with Mindshare, Singh was responsible for driving revenue growth for the network agency. He has been instrumental in leading several client relationships at Mindshare and has actively lead pitches for businesses like HUL, Disney+ (Star &; Hotstar) and General Mills. He has also worked on brands such as Godrej Consumer Products, Facebook apps (Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram), Ferrero, Castrol and Sanofi. Armed with more than 15 years of experience, Singh has liaised with numerous clients across multiple categories to build the roadmap to digital strategies.

Gaurav Sabharwal

Appointed as CEO India and South Asia at Kantar Public

Gaurav was formerly an Executive Director / Associate Partner at consulting firm Ernst &;Young (‘EY’) where he was involved in business, technology and transaction consulting across various domains within the Government and Public Services division. Prior to that he was Head-Central Government for Tata Consultancy Services. Gaurav has extensive experience in digital transformation, analytics, mobile, blockchain and cloud computing, gained through working across a broad range of sectors, including agriculture, urban, housing, transport, health and education.

Harsh V Trehan

Appointed as People Services Lead at GSK Global Capability Centre

In his last role as Chief People Officer for Compass Group India, Mr Trehan led the People strategy for multiple businesses across India, supporting a high growth people delivery agenda for close to 25,000 employees. Prior to Compass Group, Harsh worked for BAE Systems, India, GSK Consumer Healthcare, and Bharat Petroleum. Mr Trehan has nearly 22 years of diverse experience across industry sectors such as Corporate Services, Aerospace &; Defence, FMCG, and Oil &; Gas. He is certified in Level A in Occupational Assessment from the British Psychological Society and holds a Certified Green Belt in Lean Sigma.

Kiran Vasireddy

Appointed as Partner at Kalaari Capital

Former Paytm executive Kiran Vasireddy has joined venture capital firm Kalaari Capital after a one-and-a-half-year sabbatical. Kiran has nearly 2 decades of experience within technology and Internet based businesses. He was the COO at Paytm and has earlier worked with IBM.

Manish Bandlish

Appointed as Managing Director at Mother Dairy Fruit &; Vegetable

A management graduate from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, Manish has 25 years + experience within Manufacturing, FMCG and Retail industry. He joins Mother Dairy Food &; vegetable from JK Foods where he was the CEO managing the Umang Dairies portfolio. He has earlier worked with Metro Cash and Subhiksha Retail. Manish started his career with Marico.

Pooja Gupta

Appointed as Chief People Officer at Delhivery

Pooja has over 18 years of experience in different geographies and industries, driving the HR charter at scale in large multinational environments and at hyper-growth startups. She started her career at SAP and has since served as the Head of HR at Myntra.com and as the People Practice Partner at Kalaari Capital.

Prachi Mohapatra

Mohapatra has had extensive experience working with large conglomerates and startups alike. She has helmed marketing departments in sectors like FMCG, Fashion, Beauty and Personal Care industries. She has headed brand and communications for Oriflame, South Asia for close to five years. Mohapatra was also associated with brands like Modicare and Mary Kay Cosmetics in the past. Mohapatra was previously the CMO at Future Group’s FBB for over four years since August 2016.

Preetha Vasanji

Appointed as Senior VP and Head Doceree Engage

A former McCann Health senior vice president and general manager, Vasanji has over two decades of experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector.

Pudi Ravi Krishna

Appointed as Director of Product Design at Airmeet

Krishna has about two decades of experience in designing enterprise and consumer apps. He previously worked as a director of design at Capitally Tech, a software product company that provides cloud-based omnichannel customer engagement and ecommerce platform-related services for retailers and brands. Along with a ten-member team, he also created a new design language called ‘haiku’ during his stint.

Sai Suryanarayana M

Appointed as Chief People Officer at Fincare Small Finance Bank

Suryanarayana, who did his postgraduate diploma in personnel management from the Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi, started his career as personnel officer in 1996, with BEML. A commerce graduate from the Shri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Whitefield, Suryanarayana is an experienced HR professional with multi-industry experience spanning banking, financial services, pharmaceuticals, FMCG R&;D and manufacturing.

