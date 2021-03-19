C-Suiters: Who have moved up the corporate ladder this week

Appointed as Managing Director at Formica

A mechanical engineer from YMCA Institute of Engineering, Faridabad and an MBA in Marketing from IGNOU-Delhi, Mr. Khurana brings more than three decades of experience in furniture solutions, building material, automotive and industrial products. Mr. Khurana was previously the Country Head & Chairman, South Asia at REHAU.

Amar Jethithor

Appointed as Business Head/COO at Food Services India (a VKL Group company)

Amar has over 20 of experience across diverse categories including packaged food & confectionary, beverages, personal care, telecom and consumer durables. Amar joins FSI from Crompton Greaves Electricals where he was the Global Sales and Service Head for India and International Business across all 4 Product lines (Fans, Lighting, Pumps and Appliances). He has earlier worked with Wrigley, Pepsico and Wipro across sales and marketing functions, and was part of the team that set up the Nourishco JV for Pepsico.

Annapurna Vishwanathan

Appointed as CIO at Cummins India

In the new role, Annapurna will be responsible for IT and technologies which are supporting the business operations and other important functions. She has over 15 years of experience in managing technology, software development, and digital transformation. Prior to joining Cummins India, she was heading the digital function as HCCB India. She spent over 10 years at GE where she was also inducted as a part of the senior leadership team of GE's digital business in India and had worked towards setting up the Digital hub. She is 6 Sigma certified and has completed her education from IIT-Delhi.

Martand Shardul

Appointed as Policy Director at The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) India

Shardul will lead the GWEC India’s engagement with the government and other key stakeholders to address policy bottlenecks to unleash the growth potential of both onshore and offshore wind power in India. He has more than a decade of experience in public policy, clean energy analytics and digital transformation in India and beyond. Shardul was previously a Fellow at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), where he steered the implementation of clean energy projects in India.

Palash Gupta

Appointed as Partner, Head of International Arbitration at Jerome Merchant + Partners (South Asia)

Gupta is US and India qualified (with a 2008 Boston College Law School JD and an NLSIU Bangalore 2001 LLB). He specialises in international commercial arbitration and commercial litigation, and has been involved in disputes in the US, India and Singapore for clients, and in arbitrations in Singapore, India and the US, as well as courts in India and Boston. He joins Jerome Merchant + Partners from Collyer. Before that he was a partner at Mumbai firm Haresh Jagtiani & Associates and had worked in Delhi with S&R Associates, in Boston with Dwyer & Collora, and at Hindustan Lever.

Ragu Gunabooshanam

Appointed as Finance Director at Kone Elevator India

Ragu has more than 25 years of multinational experience in finance, strategy, management, and business process assessments. In his last assignment as Chief Financial Officer for Elgi Equipment Limited, he was heading global Finance and IT processes. Prior to this Ragu worked with Praxair for 19 years working on various finance roles in India and the US. Ragu is an MBA, Finance from The Pennsylvania State University and a qualified Chartered and Cost Accountant.

Rajiv Bakshi

Appointed as Chief Operations Officer, Revenue at ZEE Enterprises

Prior to joining ZEEL, Bakshi headed Reliance Entertainment’s Big Synergy Media as its Chief Executive officer for over two years. An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Bakshi comes with over two decades of experience across TV, internet, media, telecom and consumer durable industries. He has a deep understanding of broadcast media & OTT, digital, mobile and FMCG industries. He has earlier worked with Intex Technologies and Discovery Networks.

Ratna Joshi

Appointed as Global Head - Talent Management at Cipla

Joshi comes with 16 years of diverse experience as an HR Business Partner and Corporate/COE domains of Learning & Development, Talent Management and Organisation Development across diverse industries with exposure to both domestic and global operations. Before joining Cipla, Joshi was associated with Mahindra & Mahindra as Head of Learning & Development (DGM) - Mahindra & Mahindra (Automotive & Farm Equipment Sectors). She worked at M&M for more than 10 years serving in various roles.

Ravi Varanasi

Appointed as Global Commercial Leader at Thermax

A civil engineer from BITS Pilani, Ravi has over 27 years of experience in sales, marketing, alliances and strategy within the renewable energy, water and sanitation and power products industry. He joins Thermax from Sterling & Wilson where he was the global head of partnerships. Ravi has earlier worked with Kohler, GE Power & Water, and GE Energy and started his career with Ion Exchange.

Sanjay Goel

Appointed as President Asia Pacific at American Tower Corporation

Goel has over 30 years of leadership and business experience across Asia and Europe. Prior to ATC India, Goel was with Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia Corp where he served as president of global services and the company’s operations. At Nokia, Goel oversaw strategy, profit and loss management, and business operations across more than 100 countries.

Sanket Atal

Appointed as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Sites (India) at Salesforce

Atal was managing director at financial software firm Intuit India and group vice president at tech giant Oracle. Atal will be tasked with driving the next phase of growth for Salesforce in India combining the best of design thinking and digital strategies to build breakthrough customer experiences and ways of working with specific focus on operational execution.

Subi Chaturvedi

Appointed as Chief Corporate & Public Affairs officer at Zupee

An alumna of IIT Delhi, Chaturvedi has served as the Global Co-Chair of the Netmundial Initiative, was a Member of the UN Internet Governance Forum (MAG), appointed by the UNSG, and has also served on the Boards of the UK India Business Council (UKIBC), & IGFSA. Prior to joining Zupee, Chaturvedi was leading TikTok4Good India, and has over two decades of senior leadership experience across verticals such as digital economy, entrepreneurship, startups, sustainability & diversity, working with governments, international organizations and multilateral institutions.

Vinod Bhat

Appointed as CIO at Vistara

Bhat joins Vistara after a three-decade-long stint with IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services, where he was the Global Business Head - Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG): UK, Ireland & Europe & Delivery Center Head. Bhat completed his master’s in engineering from Hyderabad University and his bachelors from Kashmir University

