Ajay Goel

Appointed as Deputy CFO at Vedanta

Goel has more than two decades of work experience as a global finance professional. Previously, he worked with GE – General Electric, Coca-Cola and Nestle in various leadership roles, by education, he is a chartered accountant and company secretary. At Vedanta, he is responsible for Financial Planning & Analysis, Controllership, Consolidation and Accounting, Audit, Taxation - Direct and Indirect, Secretarial & Compliance and risk management. Focus on driving business performance, benchmarking and analytics.

Ashok Shenoy

Appointed as Country Manager India at Teradata

Shenoy is responsible for leading Teradata’s growth in enterprise-scale multi-cloud data analytics across key verticals including Financial Services, Telcos, Manufacturing, Public Sector, and Retail. Shenoy is a seasoned technology professional with more than 25 years of experience spearheading sales and regional growth for multi-national technology companies like Microsoft, Cisco, and Sun Microsystems.

Hardip Singh Goindi

Appointed as Chief Operating Officer at Three Wheels United Goindi, brings over 38 years of leadership experience in managing operations for automotive brands in the domestic and international markets. Most recently he was the executive vice president at Piaggio Vehicles where he was responsible for manufacturing operations, domestic marketing, sales, after market service, international business and parts business. Prior to Piaggio, he was president (marketing) of TVS Motor Company. In his 12-year stint at TVS, he also served as the senior vice president for international business and three-wheelers. Goindi, an alumnus of IIM- Ahmedabad, has also worked as the head of marketing and sales at Mahindra Holidays and Resorts. He also had a long stint in the Murugappa Group.

Mohua Sengupta

Appointed as Managing Director Sites (India, Egypt & Pakistan) at Mashreq Mohua is a seasoned IT, banking and financial services industry veteran. She joins Mashreq from 3i Infotech, where she was Executive Vice President and Global Head of Services and was responsible for overseeing the services business unit. Prior to that, she was the Senior Vice President and Global Head of BFSI at ITC Infotech. Mohua has also held leadership positions at iGATE, MPHASIS and Accenture.

Narottam Sharma

Appointed as Group Chief Information Officer at Mastek

In this new role, Sharma will be leading several digital and IT transformation initiatives across the organization. He will be responsible for the overall IT and digital management which includes IT infrastructure, digital systems, and strategic performance. He will be a part of the Mastek Executive Leadership Team and will work closely with the management team. He joins Mastek from Sterlite Technologies where he served a stint of almost 4 years as a leader responsible for business transformation, new-age technologies, cybersecurity transformation.

Pia Shome

Appointed as Chief People Officer at U GRO Capital

Pai, a Mechanical engineer by qualification, has rich experience in the B2B segment, having spent the last 16 years of his career spread across India and Asia Pacific working with various engineering companies like National Instruments, Fluke Corporation, in several senior leadership sales positions and delivering remarkable sales growth.

Prasanth Gopinath

Appointed as Director- Commercial (BU) at Kohinoor Group (Pune)

Prior to joining Kohinoor, Prasanth was involved with leading developers including Lodha and Shapoorji Pallonji Group and brands like DLF and HDFC gaining extensive experience in leasing and sale of Commercial and Residential assets. In his previous stints, Prasanth has led and managed a portfolio of 10 million sq. ft under various stages of development in multiple markets including Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Nagpur, Mohali, Manesar, Kolkata and other parts of India. He is an Alumnus of IIM Bangalore, MBA from VIT (Vellore Institute of Technology) and B-Tech Mechanical Engineering from CUSAT (Cochin University of Science & Technology).

Rajesh Mohata

Appointed as CEO at JSL Lifestyle

Mohata will be leading JSLL’s customer-centric brands – Arttd’inox & ARC, and its various business verticals, including tableware & home décor, bespoke kitchens, sanitation solutions, commercial kitchens, infrastructure, OEM businesses, and plumbing solutions. Having earned a bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Civil) from MBM Engineering College, Jodhpur, Mohata has spearheaded organisations like Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Industries, Essar, RPSG, Adani, and Vedanta.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala

Appointed as Managing Director at Truecaller India

Jhunjhunwala, who is currently based in Stockholm (Sweden) at Truecaller's headquarters, will move back to Bengaluru and will be responsible for spearheading business strategies to expand the company's footprint and accelerate revenue growth in India, the company said in a statement. He is currently chief product officer and continues to handle this responsibility as well. Jhunjhunwala joined Truecaller in 2015 as vice-president (product) and has led the evolution of the product since then, becoming chief product officer in 2020.

Runam Mehta

Appointed as Chief Growth officer at HealthCube

Runam has over 14 years of experience in building businesses and creating new avenues of healthcare delivery in India. Her first entrepreneurial venture, ‘Work Ergonomics’, spread awareness about postural problems and injuries among corporate workforce. Runam is a trained physiotherapist with an M.D.T. Certificate from the Sancheti Institute. She has also completed an Executive General Management Program, Business Administration and Management, from the prestigious IIM, Bangalore.

Srinivasan Narasimhan

Appointed as Chief Financial Officer at Sharda Motors

Srinivasan Narasimhan has an extensive experience of over 17 Years and has played a significant role in Manufacturing Industries mainly with Auto Sector. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and Cost Accountant. Prior to joining Sharda Motor Industries Limited (SMIL), Srinivasan had stints with Tenneco Automotive India, Saint Gobain Glass, TAFE, Carat Lane and Silkroad Sugar (Murugappa Group) wherein has been instrumental in ERP Implementations and Change Management Activities.

Sujeeth Pai

Appointed as Director Sales and Service at Danfoss India

