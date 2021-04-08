A weekly list of C-Suiters who have moved up the corporate ladder either within or outside their companies.

Ann Schoeb

Appointed as Chief R&D Officer at Birla Carbon

Before joining Birla Carbon, Schoeb served as chief technology officer at AdvanSix, previously part of Honeywell’s Resins and Chemicals division, until 2016. Schoeb began her career with The Dow Chemical Company as a research scientist and moved through various leadership roles over 16 years before joining Advansix/Honeywell in 2010. Schoeb did her BSc (Chemistry) from Minnesota State University, and MSc and PhD in Chemical Engineering from Iowa State University.

Aravind Viswanathan

Appointed as CFO at Tanla Platforms

Aravind joins the company from Wipro Limited, where he served as Senior Vice President and CFO – iDEAS Global Business Line. He joins Tanla with nearly two decades’ financial experience, all at Wipro He has handled pivotal roles across business finance, treasury, investor relations, financial planning and analysis and audit.

Asha Kharga

Appointed as Chief Customer and Brand Officer at Mahindra Group

She comes in from Axis Bank, where she was executive VP and group CMO. At Axis Bank, she worked as executive vice president and group chief marketing officer. Prior to joining Axis Bank in November 2016, Kharga has had stints with FMCG company Hindustan Unilever and ad agencies like Leo Burnett, JWT and TBWA.

Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan

Appointed as Head of Marketing at Emaar

Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan will be responsible for the strategic marketing and communications for Emaar across the group, including Emaar Properties, Emaar Development, Emaar Malls, Emaar Hospitality, Emaar Entertainment and Emaar Leisure. Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan informally known as ‘Chandru’, joins Emaar this month after his successful stints with leading global FCMG and telecom players for over two decades..

Kiran Giradkar

Appointed as Chief Marketing Officer at Nilons

Kiran has over 16 years of experience across roles in strategic marketing and communication in advertising and consumer industry. In his previous assignment, he was associated with Storia Food & Beverages as the Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to this, he was with Bisleri as Head of Marketing. He has earlier worked with Kokuyo Camlin, Bajaj Corp, Parle Products and FCB Ulka across roles in marketing & media planning & buying. He started his career with United Phosphorus as a Graduate Engineer Trainee.

Nirav Jagad

Appointed as CHRO at LEAD

Nirav is a seasoned HR professional with more than 20 years of experience across industries. He has worked with organisations in Education, BFSI, E-commerce and HR consulting. Nirav has worked at IL&FS for over five years. He was also associated with Randstad India and Cerberus Consultants before that. As the CHRO at Nykaa, he helped the organization scale its business being part of the Management Team and building a strong talent pipeline. He is an MBA in Human Resources from Welingkar Institute of Management.

Nitin Sethi

Appointed as Chief Digital Officer – Consumer Businesses at Adani Group

Sethi specialises in digital transformation and comes with more than 20 years of experience. Prior to working with Indigo, Sethi worked with Quikr as VP & Group Head Experience and Product Design for around 3 years. Before joining Quikr, Sethi worked with CommonFloor.com, Appigizer as investor and mentor. He has earlier worked with Dazzlr, where he worked as head of product and user experience, and Yatra, where he worked as group head consumer experience and design. Sethi has also worked with companies such as Info Edge India (Naukri.com Group), India Art Village, Babyoye.com, Dainik Bhaskar Group, Prism Education, Mega Softwares, rediff.com, Times Internet, and Bharti Airtel.

PM Devaiah

Appointed as General Counsel at Adani Group

Devaiah, who joined India-focused private equity firm Everstone Group in 2007, was the group’s vice-chairman and general counsel. His entire career, which began in 1990, has been spent in in-house roles, including legal head positions at ICICI Venture, The Carlyle Group and BPL Cellular.

Pratibha Jain

Appointed as General Counsel at Everstone Capital

Jain, who helped launch NDA’s Delhi office in 2011, joined the firm from Goldman Sachs. Her previous firms include Sullivan & Cromwell and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Jain’s practice focuses on private equity, M&A, corporate and regulatory advisory and public policy.

Rajiv Arora

Appointed as Head Internal Communications at Facebook India

With extensive experience in the media industry, Arora took the corporate plunge through KPMG. He has contributed to the communication teams of various industry leaders like General Electric, MSD, Aricent and OYO.

Sagnik Ghosh

Appointed as Business Head - COLORS Bangla

A cross industry veteran with over 2 decades of experience panning Media and Entertainment, Advertising and BFSI industries, Sagnik, in his previous assignments, had led Star Jalsha and Star Bharat to leadership positions in their respective markets and genres.Prior to joining the Media and Entertainment industry, Sagnik worked with some of the top BFSI brands like Axis Bank, HSBC.

Sandeep Agrawal

Appointed as Chief marketing Officer at Shriram Pistons & Rings

Sandeep joins Shriram Piston & rings from Ashok Leyland where over 8 years Sandeep held multiple roles in business and marketing. He has earlier worked with Eaton Corporation, VE Commercial, Eicher and HMT. A Mechanical Engineer from NIT Kurukshetra Sandeep is a Fulbright fellow from the Carnegie Mellon - Tepper School of Business.

Shweta A Talwar

Appointed as VP - Talent and HR Operations at Accenture

She has nearly 2 decades of experience as an HR leader, talent partner, and strategic advisor who has worked globally with executive leaders. Before joining Accenture in her current role, Talwar was working for four years with the Everest Group, where she held the post of Director and later as Vice President of Human Resources. In addition, Talwar has also worked with Aon Hewitt as Senior Manager Corporate HR, Talent & Leadership Development for nearly four years.Having done her BSc from the Institute of Home Economics, Talwar went on to complete her executive MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur and Masters in Business Law from the National Law School of India

Suniet Bezbaroowa

Appointed as Marketing Director, India at Boston Consulting Group

As part of the new role, he will be responsible for building and implementing the overall marketing and communication activities for BCG in India. Bezbaroowa moves on from Deloitte where he was Director, Marketing, Brand and Communications, India and South Asia. In the 20+ years of his professional experience, he has worked with organizations like Times of India Group, Concept Public Relations, Genesis Colors and others

Velprakash K

Appointed as Senior Director and Head of Industrial Project Management Services at Savills

Velprakash has over 22 years of experience in construction and project management. In his previous role at JLL, he spearheaded the industrial and life sciences vertical in project and development services and thereafter corporate solutions sales. Prior to JLL, he worked with Cushman & Wakefield for over 10 years. Velprakash is a qualified architect and has done Masters in Building Engineering and Management from School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi.

