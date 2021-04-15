A weekly list of C-Suiters who have moved up the corporate ladder either within or outside their companies.

■ Ajay Bharwani

Appointed as Group CIO & Head - Digital Transformation at Writer Corporation

In the new role, Bharwani will be responsible for leading the group’s technology function. Bharwani has more than 29 years of professional experience and has worked with companies like Lupin, Ernst & Young, SAP, PwC, and L&T Infotech in the past. Bharwani holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Mumbai.

■ Ambarish Singh

Appointed as Chief Information Security Officer at Godrej & Boyce

In this new role, Singh will be leading the cybersecurity and risk management domains at the manufacturing company. Previously, Singh was associated with Flipkart for more than five years and served the role of Senior Manager-Information Security. In the past, Singh served CIRT Navy (Government of India) for more than 20 years and retired as the Associate Director. He holds various degrees including a Master’s degree in Cyber Security & Cyber Law and an MBA in IT.

■ Anand Kumar

Appointed as Chief Operating Officer at Big Trunk Communications

Kumar has a total experience of 18 + years working in the advertising and media network with DDB Mudra being the latest assignment. His has previously worked with organisations like Komli SVG Media, Radio Mirchi, Vizeum Media, TV 18 Group. During his last assignment as Senior Partner – Digital at DDB, Kumar has been credited with building the entire team and driving fast track growth for the organisation in terms of revenues and profitability. With a MBA from IIM Indore, Anand has had a rich career across both offline and online forms of advertising.

■ Bijoya Roy

Appointed as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Bombay Shaving Company

A dual-qualified lawyer, Ms Roy joins Pernod from Flipkart. She started her career with Tata Housing Development Company Limited. Over the course of her career, she has worked with Asian Paints Ltd, Eastman Kodak Company and Thomson Reuters.

■ Gaurav Anand

Appointed as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Bombay Shaving Company

Previously, Gaurav worked with Reckitt for over 7 years and performed different roles in sales and marketing. He was majorly responsible for the P&L Management, Strategic Sales Planning and Execution as well as Distribution Management. Before joining Bombay Shaving Company, Gaurav spearheaded Zomato’s Central India region followed by Strategic Initiatives for two years.

■ GT Thomas Phillippe

Appointed as General Counsel at ShareChat

He had been external general counsel to the app since October 2020. With over 15 years of experience, he has earlier worked with Zomato, Khaitan & Co, PXV Law Partners, AZB Associates and Trilegal.

■ Lalit Malik

Appointed as Chief Financial Officer at Torrent Power

Malik has over 33 years of experience in the field of financial planning and strategy, accounting under USGAAP, IFRS & Indian GAAP, corporate restructuring, mergers, takeovers, treasury, tax planning & execution, budgeting, corporate governance, risk management, regulatory and compliances. He joins from Dabur and has worked in the past, in leadership roles, with Moser Baer India, American Express (India), Proctor & Gamble, Gillette India, Philips India and Sharp & Tannan.

■ Manuj Khurana

Appointed as Head Policy and Business Development at Tesla India

Khurana has previously been on a government panel on the future of transportation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top scientific adviser. In his new role, he is also handling Tesla's market-entry process in India. A MBA from IIM Bangalore, Manuj has earlier worked with Invest India, Accenture, CEB and i3 consulting.

■ Nandkishore Purohit

Appointed as Chief Digital Officer at IIFL Securities

Purohit is a digital transformation specialist who comes with more than 21 years of experience and has led digital transformation at HDFC Securities and Angel broking, as per a statement. A management graduate from IIT Delhi, he has also had stints with organizations such as HDFC Bank, HDFC Securities, TCS, Angel Broking, and Alstom.

■ Pankaj Razdan

Appointed as Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Edelweiss Wealth Management

In his previous role, Razdan was Deputy Chief Executive of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, the financial services business of the Aditya Birla Group. He has a long and successful track record of building large retail, HNI and Institutional franchises in India and overseas. At Aditya Birla Capital, he oversaw multiple existing businesses such as Asset Management, Offshore, Distribution, Broking, Wealth Management, Capital Markets and Real Estate Private Equity. He is also credited with launching various new lines of business such as a Real Estate Fund, a Private Equity Fund, Offshore Asset Management, SME lending.

■ Rajiv Srivastava

Appointed as Joint Managing Director & Additional Director at Redington

Until recently, Rajiv was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). Rajiv Shrivastava has also held leadership positions at trade bodies such as Manufacturers Association of Information Technology (MAIT), NASSCOM, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM).

■S Sundareswaran

Appointed as Partner at Alta Capital

Sundareswaran’s new role will see him advising global investors who want to buy real estate assets directly in India. He spent 13 years with Morgan Stanley, joining from Kotak Mahindra Capital. Morgan Stanley, with Sundareswaran on board, worked on the listings of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT and Mindspace Business Parks REIT.

