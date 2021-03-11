C-Suiters: Who have moved up the corporate ladder this week

Prior to this, Singh was with Mindshare India where he held the position of partner – digital. During his seven-year-stint with Mindshare, Singh was responsible for driving revenue growth for the network agency. He has been instrumental in leading several client relationships at Mindshare and has actively lead pitches for businesses like HUL, Disney+ (Star &; Hotstar) and General Mills. He has also worked on brands such as Godrej Consumer Products, Facebook apps (Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram), Ferrero, Castrol and Sanofi. Armed with more than 15 years of experience, Singh has liaised with numerous clients across multiple categories to build the roadmap to digital strategies.