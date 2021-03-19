C-Suiters: Who have moved up the corporate ladder this week

In the new role, Annapurna will be responsible for IT and technologies which are supporting the business operations and other important functions. She has over 15 years of experience in managing technology, software development, and digital transformation. Prior to joining Cummins India, she was heading the digital function as HCCB India. She spent over 10 years at GE where she was also inducted as a part of the senior leadership team of GE's digital business in India and had worked towards setting up the Digital hub. She is 6 Sigma certified and has completed her education from IIT-Delhi.