C-Suiters: Who have moved up the corporate ladder this week
A weekly list of C-Suiters who have moved up the corporate ladder either within or outside their companies
Arun Parameswaran
Appointed as Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Sales & Distribution, India at Salesforce
Parameswaran joins Salesforce with over 28 years of experience with customers across enterprise, commercial, public sector, and small and medium businesses, helping them on their digital transformation journeys, the company said in a statement. His last role was with VMware as vice president for the enterprise business.
Kiran Patil
Appointed as Managing Director at Wonder Cement
With over 20 of experience across diverse categories including packaged food & with over 35 years of total experience, Patil is a veteran in the cement industry. In his long career, he has served in leadership roles across several functions such as Manufacturing, Operations, Maintenance, and Projects. Prior to joining Wonder Cement, he worked as the Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) with ACC Ltd, based out of Mumbai. Earlier he worked with Ultratech Cement, Lafarge India and Tata Steel. A Mechanical Engineer from PDA College of Engineering, Gulbarga University, Patil has a Master’s in Finance from Sikkim Manipal University.
Manav Verma
Appointed as Chief Marketing Officer at IIFL Securities
Manav Verma was previously working as the head of marketing and sales development at DHL Smart Trucking, vice president marketing at Angel Broking and led senior marketing positions at Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Zee Group, BenQ India. He has over 19 years of experience.
Manesh Mahatme
Appointed as India Head at WhatsApp Pay
An Amazon executive for seven years, Mahatme was overseeing a team of senior product, engineering, business development and sales leaders “to create a differentiated payments experience" and “drive ubiquitous acceptance" across different payment contexts. In his new role at WhatsApp, Mahatme is expected to head a team focused on scaling its payment service on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), while also helping the US-based messaging service clear several regulatory hurdles that have restricted it from meaningfully growing its payments business in its largest market by user base.
Mani Mulki
Appointed as Operating Partner Technology at Kedaara
Mani has over 30 years of experience in managing and innovating technology. Prior to joining Kedaara Capital, Mulki has served a stint of 2 years at Tata Capital as CIO where he was responsible for the core IT functions. As a seasoned lIT professional, he has accomplished knowledge and experience working with companies like IFFCO UAE where he was the Group Director-IT. He has also served as the GM-IT for ICICI Bank, CIO of Pidilite Industries, and has spent almost 22 years of his career at Godrej Industries. In this new role, Mulki will be responsible for managing the technology roadmap and implementing new-age IT across the organisation and associated portfolio.
Prasidha Menon
Appointed as Director of Marketing, India at Optum
Menon is a seasoned marketing communications professional with 15 years of experience working with leading disruptor brands like Uber and more recently OYO Hotels & Homes. Prior to OYO, Prasidha was heading communications for Uber in India and South Asia, where she helped build the Uber India brand via strategic corporate narrative development and storytelling. Prasidha has also worked with leading PR agencies including Edelman India and Genesis Burson-Marsteller (now known as Genesis BCW).
Ramsunder Papineni
Appointed as President, Global Sales at Vehere
Ramsunder brings over three decades of experience in the IT industry, working in leadership roles across General Management, Operations, and Sales positions. He has considerable experience in building and leading organizations with cross-functional teams and growing revenues through accelerated market development and sales. Before joining Vehere, Ramsunder served as Regional Director- India & SAARC, leading the business operations for ForeScout Technologies. Prior to this he also played a pivotal role in leading the business growth for FireEye in India. His prior experience includes leadership roles at McAfee and EMC India. Ram has also served in critical roles, managing sales and key accounts for Newgen Software Technologies and Xerox Corporation.
Reema Diwan
Appointed as Director Design and Technical Services at Accor India & South Asia
In the past, Reema has been associated with Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Taj Hotels, Resorts & Palaces, where she was instrumental in crafting brand identity and conceptualizing various brands under the IHCL portfolio. She was the driving force behind several award-winning projects. Reema holds a degree in design. With an extensive background in Hospitality design and a futuristic technical expertise, Diwan will lead the planning, design and construction of projects under Accor and will be responsible for designing high-impact guest experiences.
Rohit Kumar
Appointed as CHRO at EuroKids International
With 24 years of HR experience across diverse industries like FMCG, Pharma and Telecom, Rohit brings in extensive expertise across the HR spectrum ranging from complex end-to-end HR strategy development, driving organizational matrices, talent management and culture transformation journeys. He has worked across geographies & diverse cultures, including India, South Asia and the UK. Before joining EuroKids International, Rohit was associated with Kellogg India as CHRO for India and South Asia.
Sameer Katole
Appointed as CEO at Crossloop
A veteran with almost 14 years of experience in the consumer durable and retail industry, Sameer has a distinguished track record of sales and market accomplishments. He will be focusing on product, sales, marketing, corporate development and the overall growth of the brand. Crossloop was launched with a vision to enhance the customer experience within the consumer electronics industry.
Sanjoy Kumar Agarwal
Appointed as Chief Financial Officer at mPokket
With over 19 years of experience, across companies like ICICI Bank, Srei Equipment Finance and Rupeek Capital, Sanjoy has a strong foundation in maintaining relationships with stakeholders, fund raising, financial planning, regulatory compliances, risk management, and process re-engineering. Sanjoy will manage the financial operations at mPokket. He will be responsible for creating robust, iterative development plans for long-term strategy while resolving key financial issues.
Saurabh Chandra
Appointed as Managing Director at BCG
Chandra, a former Amazon and Flipkart veteran, was recently founded as a board member of the Southeast Asian e-commerce company Sastodeal. He is an expat from the Bay Area (USA) with over 2 decades of experience in technology and business management. In his last assignment, Chandra incubated the ML and data analytics platform for Amazon India’s Indian retail and commercial business as Head of Engineering. He was also responsible for building and scaling the core technology team in India. Chandra has worked with companies such as Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Visa in the roles of CTO and India Head. Chandra has 3 patents (issued), 5 patents pending and under review by the USPTO, 2 books published by McGraw Hill, and 5 research articles. He graduated from Birla Institute of Technology and IIM Ahmedabad.
Shalini Sinha
Appointed as CEO, Consumer Intelligence & Director of Strategy at Creativeland Asia
Shalini brings with her close to 21 years of rich industry experience. In her last assignment, she was the Commercial Lead for the Creative Division of Kantar South Asia. Previously she has held other leadership positions, including that of Heading the South Geography of Kantar Millward Brown and Head of Firefly (India), the specialist Qualitative Research Division of Kantar Millward Brown.
Vineet Pandita
Appointed as Deputy CTO at PeopleStrong
Vineet has joined PeopleStrong after having delivered enormous scale and success in consumer tech companies like OYO and MakeMyTrip. A computer science engineering graduate Vineet has. Masters degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He has over tow decades of work experience with AT&T, Monsanto and Norvax in addition to Makemytrip and OYO
