C-Suiters: Who have moved up the corporate ladder this week

Mani has over 30 years of experience in managing and innovating technology. Prior to joining Kedaara Capital, Mulki has served a stint of 2 years at Tata Capital as CIO where he was responsible for the core IT functions. As a seasoned lIT professional, he has accomplished knowledge and experience working with companies like IFFCO UAE where he was the Group Director-IT. He has also served as the GM-IT for ICICI Bank, CIO of Pidilite Industries, and has spent almost 22 years of his career at Godrej Industries. In this new role, Mulki will be responsible for managing the technology roadmap and implementing new-age IT across the organisation and associated portfolio.

