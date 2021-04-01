C-Suiters: Who have moved up the corporate ladder this week

Appointed as Chief Operating Officer at Three Wheels United Goindi, brings over 38 years of leadership experience in managing operations for automotive brands in the domestic and international markets. Most recently he was the executive vice president at Piaggio Vehicles where he was responsible for manufacturing operations, domestic marketing, sales, after market service, international business and parts business. Prior to Piaggio, he was president (marketing) of TVS Motor Company. In his 12-year stint at TVS, he also served as the senior vice president for international business and three-wheelers. Goindi, an alumnus of IIM- Ahmedabad, has also worked as the head of marketing and sales at Mahindra Holidays and Resorts. He also had a long stint in the Murugappa Group.