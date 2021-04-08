C-Suiters: Who have moved up the corporate ladder this week

She has nearly 2 decades of experience as an HR leader, talent partner, and strategic advisor who has worked globally with executive leaders. Before joining Accenture in her current role, Talwar was working for four years with the Everest Group, where she held the post of Director and later as Vice President of Human Resources. In addition, Talwar has also worked with Aon Hewitt as Senior Manager Corporate HR, Talent & Leadership Development for nearly four years.Having done her BSc from the Institute of Home Economics, Talwar went on to complete her executive MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur and Masters in Business Law from the National Law School of India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}