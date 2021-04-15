C-Suiters: Who have moved up the corporate ladder this week

In this new role, Singh will be leading the cybersecurity and risk management domains at the manufacturing company. Previously, Singh was associated with Flipkart for more than five years and served the role of Senior Manager-Information Security. In the past, Singh served CIRT Navy (Government of India) for more than 20 years and retired as the Associate Director. He holds various degrees including a Master’s degree in Cyber Security & Cyber Law and an MBA in IT.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}