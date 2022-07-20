Wipro is not slowing down, says CEO Delaporte3 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 01:00 AM IST
We are also exploring the metaverse as the physical and virtual worlds are getting closer to each other, says Delaporte
It's been two years since Thierry Delaporte took charge as the chief executive officer and managing director of Bengaluru-based Wipro Ltd. He joined in July 2020 as the first wave of the pandemic spread throughout India, forcing the government to enforce strict curbs on mobility. Subsequently, leading IT services firms posted robust growth, buoyed by high demand for digital and cloud computing services as clients scrambled to digitalize their operations. In the absence of covid-led tailwinds, will Delaporte be able to sustain the growth momentum?