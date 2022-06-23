‘Current share price does not reflect ReNew’s intrinsic value’

Whenever the company’s share price gets to a level which doesn’t make any sense, I would say any company’s management would think about it, but whether it is practically sensible, or not sensible, the process itself is cumbersome. Plus, we only listed last year, it has not even been a year; so you can’t jump up and down that fast. You have to give it some time. Now, in our case, since we listed, the markets have been selling off, so it has never really given our company’s share price a fair chance to trade well. Therefore, I think doing something so soon may not be practically sensible. But if the situation continues, then it is something, I am sure, not just us, but many companies would look at.