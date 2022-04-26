Cuts in growth forecast won’t hit investment plans: TV Narendran

Cuts in growth forecast won’t hit investment plans: TV Narendran4 min read . 12:47 AM IST
Sectors such as metals and mining, chemicals and infrastructure are seeing investment growth, T.V. Narendran, CEO and managing director of Tata Steel said
NEW DELHI : The downward revision in India’s FY23 growth forecast by various agencies, including the Reserve Bank of India, does not affect the investment plans of the private sector, according to T.V. Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Steel Ltd, and president of industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
Narendran said in an interview that several sectors such as mining, chemicals, infrastructure, and supply chain facilities, including warehouses, are scripting investment growth stories.
Earlier this month, RBI cut India’s FY23 growth outlook from 7.8% to 7.2% and the International Monetary Fund from 9% to 8.2%, citing a host of factors, including war in Europe and high commodity prices. Narendran said while the downward revision is a bit of a dampener, overall sentiment about growth is positive.
Narendran said geopolitical events have a local impact, a reality that businesses have to learn to live with. He said CII is going by an estimate of 7.5-8% growth in FY23, which reflects the current reality, revised down from its earlier 8-9% growth trajectory.
“Even at this rate, India will be the fastest growing large economy. India has the capability to weather the storm. Exports are strong, foreign exchange reserves are good, inflation on an average is still within 6% though it has recently gone up. In many ways, we are still reasonably well-poised," Narendran said.
However, oil price is a concern, he said. “We expect it to be around $100 per barrel. If it goes well above that, of course, it may have a more significant impact. Overall, when we spoke to our members in March, the general feedback was that they expect it to be a good year and capacity utilization is high and private sector investment seems to be returning," Narendran said.
He said that in the past few months, government spending on infrastructure has been growing and that the industry body expected the government to stick to this trend as it is supporting demand and economic activity.
He said metal firms are investing in capacity addition after having repaired their balance sheets amid strong demand and good margins. “So, people are investing to grow... Consumption will also start picking up. Investment-led growth is already there. I do not see any private sector company that had plans to invest postponing or delaying them. People are quite positive about growth in the Indian economy," Narendran said.
Sectors such as metals and mining, chemicals and infrastructure are witnessing an investment growth story, Narendran said. “In mining, with more and more auctions and private sector coming into coal, mining investments will go up. Chemicals is also seeing a strong story. There also we will see investments coming up… Also, I am seeing lot of infrastructure-related investments in supply chains and warehousing. With the growth of e-commerce firms, a lot of companies are investing in supply chains," he said.
According to him, the steel sector was impacted by the commodity price surge in multiple ways. Russia has been a big exporter of not only coking coal, but also pulverized coal, which is injected into blast furnaces. The country used to account for around 30% of pulverized coal and 15% of coking coal in world markets. “As Russia is out of the market, coking coal and pulverized coal prices shot up and input costs went up in the steel sector, barring China, which has been using its sources of coal. There has been an input cost pressure on steel," he said.
Russia and Ukraine together used to export 40-45 million tonnes of steel mainly to Europe and North Africa, he said. With these exports fizzling out, steel prices also shot up, particularly in the EU, Middle East, and Africa, but not so much in Asia, Narendran said. He also said factors such as rebuilding of Ukraine and China’s steps to bring its economy back on track are positives for the sector. “Overall, the sector outlook is quite positive."
Narendran said constant improvement in the cost of doing business and ease of doing business was the industry body’s appeal to the government as other countries, too, make constant improvements on these fronts.
“Schemes like PLI are acting as incentives. We should continue those...The advantage India is offers is that India is not just a source, but is also a market. When companies are looking at diversifying and de-risking their supply chain, India is a better option than many others because India can both be a source and a market for them while many others can only be a source," Narendran said.