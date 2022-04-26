Cuts in growth forecast won’t hit investment plans: TV Narendran

According to him, the steel sector was impacted by the commodity price surge in multiple ways. Russia has been a big exporter of not only coking coal, but also pulverized coal, which is injected into blast furnaces. The country used to account for around 30% of pulverized coal and 15% of coking coal in world markets. “As Russia is out of the market, coking coal and pulverized coal prices shot up and input costs went up in the steel sector, barring China, which has been using its sources of coal. There has been an input cost pressure on steel," he said.