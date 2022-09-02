‘Cyber insurance is among the fastest growing segments’

It is expected that by 2026, smartphone users in India will touch 1 billion. While the digital payment systems have brought in financial inclusion and transparency, the flip side of this is rising security threats and data breaches. Apart from financial institutions, medical facilities and retail chains that are more prone to cyber threats, with the increase in digitized processes and online transactions, manufacturing companies are also exposed to huge security threats. Cybercrime can have a significant negative impact on one’s business if proper precautions are not taken to prevent it. In such a scenario, it is expected that the need for cyber insurance will grow by 30 -40% in coming years.