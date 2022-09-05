Cyrus Mistry car crash: As per the preliminary investigation, overspeeding and the error of judgment caused the car accident. Both the deceased were not wearing seat belts,' the officer said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
According to the preliminary probe, former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger killed in the car crash on Sunday were not wearing seat belts a police officer said, as reported by news agency PTI. The police official further said to PTI that over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident. Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were in the back seats. Darius was in the front seat with Anahita, who was at the wheel, police had said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to the preliminary probe, former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger killed in the car crash on Sunday were not wearing seat belts a police officer said, as reported by news agency PTI. The police official further said to PTI that over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident. Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were in the back seats. Darius was in the front seat with Anahita, who was at the wheel, police had said.
"As per the preliminary investigation, overspeeding and the error of judgement caused the car accident. Both the deceased were not wearing seat belts," the officer said on Sunday night.
"As per the preliminary investigation, overspeeding and the error of judgement caused the car accident. Both the deceased were not wearing seat belts," the officer said on Sunday night.
The initial probe also revealed that the car was speeding and had covered 20 km of distance in just 9 minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai. The car hit a road divider on the bridge on the Surya river, killing Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole on the spot. The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55). She and her husband were seriously injured in the accident.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The initial probe also revealed that the car was speeding and had covered 20 km of distance in just 9 minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai. The car hit a road divider on the bridge on the Surya river, killing Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole on the spot. The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55). She and her husband were seriously injured in the accident.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While analysing the footages captured by CCTV cameras at the Charoti check post, Palghar Police found that the car had crossed the check post around 2.21 pm and the accident occurred 20 km ahead (in the direction of Mumbai)," he said. This shows the Mercedes car covered 20 km of distance (from the cheek post) in just 9 minutes, the officer said, adding that the accident occurred at 2.30 pm on the bridge on the Surya river.
While analysing the footages captured by CCTV cameras at the Charoti check post, Palghar Police found that the car had crossed the check post around 2.21 pm and the accident occurred 20 km ahead (in the direction of Mumbai)," he said. This shows the Mercedes car covered 20 km of distance (from the cheek post) in just 9 minutes, the officer said, adding that the accident occurred at 2.30 pm on the bridge on the Surya river.
Meanwhile, Dr Sudhakar K, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education, Govt of Karnataka has tweeted," Losing life for not wearing a seat belt while travelling in car is so much annoying. Let’s learn from such incidents to wear seatbelt even if one is seated behind."
Meanwhile, Dr Sudhakar K, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education, Govt of Karnataka has tweeted," Losing life for not wearing a seat belt while travelling in car is so much annoying. Let’s learn from such incidents to wear seatbelt even if one is seated behind."
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. Four persons were travelling in the car, two of whom died on the spot including Mistry, and the other two were shifted to the hospital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. Four persons were travelling in the car, two of whom died on the spot including Mistry, and the other two were shifted to the hospital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking to ANI, Dr Shubham Singh said, "At first, two patients were brought which included Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Dinsha Pandol. Both of them were brought dead. The locals who brought them told us that Cyrus Mistry had died on the spot. Jahangir Dinsha Pandol was alive on the spot, however, he died during the transit. We declared him dead around 5 pm."
Speaking to ANI, Dr Shubham Singh said, "At first, two patients were brought which included Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Dinsha Pandol. Both of them were brought dead. The locals who brought them told us that Cyrus Mistry had died on the spot. Jahangir Dinsha Pandol was alive on the spot, however, he died during the transit. We declared him dead around 5 pm."