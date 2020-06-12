Cyrus Mistry questions Tata Group’s performance

In early January, the Tatas challenged the 18 December 2019 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in the SC, which had stayed the order. Then the apex court on 29 May began hearing on the case and asked all parties concerned to submit their replies within four weeks. The Mistry family firms filed replies in response to Tatas’ affidavits on Friday. PTI has seen the copy of the same.