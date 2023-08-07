Daimler Truck CFO Jochen Goetz loses life in 'tragic accident'1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:47 AM IST
Daimler Truck CFO Jochen Goetz died in tragic accident, the company said on Sunday
Daimler Truck CFO Jochen Goetz died in tragic accident, the company said on Sunday
The Chief Financial Officer of Diamler Truck, Jochen Goetz died in a tragic accident, the company said on Sunday.
The Chief Financial Officer of Diamler Truck, Jochen Goetz died in a tragic accident, the company said on Sunday.
There is not much detail about the death of the 52-year-old Goetz. Since the beginning, Goetz remained a devoted employee of Daimler Group in his 36 years long professional carreer. He was also the man behind the successful spin-off of Daimler Truck Holding from what is now the Mercedes-Benz group in December 2021.
There is not much detail about the death of the 52-year-old Goetz. Since the beginning, Goetz remained a devoted employee of Daimler Group in his 36 years long professional carreer. He was also the man behind the successful spin-off of Daimler Truck Holding from what is now the Mercedes-Benz group in December 2021.
"He played a key role in shaping today's Daimler Truck company and, as CFO, consistently worked to ensure that the company is now more economically successful than ever before," Chief Executive Martin Daum said.
"He played a key role in shaping today's Daimler Truck company and, as CFO, consistently worked to ensure that the company is now more economically successful than ever before," Chief Executive Martin Daum said.
In its statement, the company said that Goetz had been distinguished by “his high level of professionalism as well as his positive, hands-on manner."
In its statement, the company said that Goetz had been distinguished by “his high level of professionalism as well as his positive, hands-on manner."
Recalling Goetz, Joe Kaeser, supervisory board head and former Siemens veteran, said “Just a few days ago, he convincingly and confidently presented the successful financial development of 'his company' to the supervisory board."
Recalling Goetz, Joe Kaeser, supervisory board head and former Siemens veteran, said “Just a few days ago, he convincingly and confidently presented the successful financial development of 'his company' to the supervisory board."
In its second quarter result, Daimler Truck achieved a second quarter record adjusted return on sales of 10.3% for its industrial business. This was achieved on the backdrop of rising monthly costs from inflation, said the company on Tuesday. Goetz, who had held his current position since July 2021, is survived by a wife and two children.
In its second quarter result, Daimler Truck achieved a second quarter record adjusted return on sales of 10.3% for its industrial business. This was achieved on the backdrop of rising monthly costs from inflation, said the company on Tuesday. Goetz, who had held his current position since July 2021, is survived by a wife and two children.