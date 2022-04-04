‘Damaged the internet’: Here's what Jack Dorsey said and why he feels responsible2 min read . 04 Apr 2022
- The Twitter founder these days concentrates on Blockchain and cryptocurrencies through his financial services company Block Inc.
“The days of usenet, irc, the web...even email (w PGP)...were amazing. centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet. I realize I'm partially to blame, and regret it," read Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's Tweet.
Dorsey these days concentrates on Blockchain and cryptocurrencies through his financial services company Block.
Dorsey's tweet made it look like he is appalled at the current state of the Internet.
The tweet further emerged into a conversation and exchange of tweets between Dorsey and Affirm CEO and co-founder Max Levchin. Levchin pointed out that the Internet “changed from arthouse to blockbuster because it needed to gain an audience and make money".
To this Dorsey replied, "Perhaps greater emphasis on protocol first and then interface would have helped. I agree there was less technology options around making money tho. It led to advertising dominating".
Microblogging platform Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey in 2006, who then stepped down as CEO in 2021. He is now invested in building an open and fully decentralised Bitcoin mining system.
Dorsey also raised his concern when the social media giant blocked former US President Donald Trump. He said, “I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban Donald Trump from Twitter", while asking: “Was this correct?"
