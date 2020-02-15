Philanthropy has evolved over the years, making use of data and technology today, Peggy Dulany, founder and chair, Synergos, and philanthropist said at an event organised by the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives in Bengaluru.

Led by Infosys Ltd co-founder S.D. Shibulal and wife, the family’s philanthropic initiative focuses primarily on the education sector and welfare of underserved communities.

Technology can be leveraged in various ways such as the crowd sourcing model of raising funds in case of a financial emergency, Dulany told Mint on the sidelines of the event. She also referred to the ‘ShikshaLokam’ initiative of the Shibulal family which is an online platform that tries to plug the gaps that exist in the education leadership development space.

In terms of philanthropic activities, Bengaluru is “way ahead" of many other cities, Dulany said. “It could be because it is the centre of technology…the founders of Infosys are a classic example wherein they never lost their middle class values," she added.

The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives and Synergos on Friday announced that a comprehensive report on “How India Gives" will be commissioned and released later this year to provide data and insights on trends in giving and what motivates givers. This is expected to create a richer understanding of how India gives so that the entire ecosystem of philanthropists, NGOs, policymakers and citizens can learn more and be encouraged to give more.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dulany said, “We at Synergos are excited to join hands with the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives in India as part of our work to create a more peaceful, just and regenerative world. We hope that more individuals are encouraged to contribute their bit for the well-being of society."

Dulany is from the fourth generation of the American billionaire family Rockefeller. John D. Rockefeller was the first American billionaire and his family is known to have maintained substantial wealth for seven generations. Dulany currently runs the Synergos Institute, a global non-profit organisation helping to solve complex issues around the world through leadership that builds trust and collective action.

Dulany founded Synergos in 1986 to promote trust and collaboration among grassroots groups and government or business leaders and organisations, people who otherwise would not have access to each other. The idea was to help these groups develop long-term relationships and build new ways to overcome poverty. In 2001, she co-founded Synergos’ Global Philanthropists Circle with her father, David Rockefeller, to support philanthropic families in using this approach.

