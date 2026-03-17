‘Data Center Queen’ Zhou Chaonan makes her debut as China dominates Hurun 2026 self-made women billionaires list

The latest Hurun ‘Self-made Women Billionaires list' is out, with Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply leading the charts. The list also shows that out of the top 10 self-made women billionaires, seven of them are from China.
Following after Hendricks is Zhong Huijuan, from China – whose $1.5 billion cancer drug licensing deal with Roche helped push Hansoh Pharmaceutical onto the global biotech stage.
Meanwhile, Zhou Chaonan, dubbed the ‘Data Center Queen,’ made a striking debut – shooting straight into the top 10, as Range Technology’s cloud data center boomed, mentioned the Hurun list. Interestingly, in Chinese — ‘Chaonan’ means 'to surpass men'.
From Diane Hendricks to Zhou Chaonan – here's a glimpse of the top 10 self-made women billionaires:
|Rank
|Name
|Wealth (in US$ Bn)
|Main Company
|Age
|Nation of residence
|1
|Diane Hendricks
|24
|ABC Supply
|79
|United States
|2
|Zhong Huijuan
|23
|Hansoh Pharmaceutical
|65
|China
|3
|Zhou Qunfei
|18
|Lens Technology
|56
|China
|4
|Wang Laichun
|13
|Luxshare Precision Industry
|59
|China
|5
|Zeng Fangqin
|10
|Lingyi iTech
|61
|China
|6
|Judy Faulkner
|9.3
|Epic Systems
|82
|United States
|7
|Denise Coates
|9.2
|Bet365
|58
|UK
|8
|Zhou Chaonan
|8.5
|Range Technology
|66
|China
|8
|Fan Hongwei
|8.5
|Hengli
|59
|China
|10
|Wu Yajun
|7.5
|Longfor
|62
|China
Zhou Chaonan made her debut into the list this year, shooting straight into the Hurun Top 10, while Fan Hongwei saw her wealth rise by 63% to US$8.5bn – driven by the rapid rise of Suzhou-based Hengli Group’s shipbuilding business into the global top tier, alongside steady growth in its petrochemical operations.
The Hurun rich list mentioned that China dominates with more self-made women billionaires than the rest of the world combined. The US had a good year, adding 17 women self-made billionaires.
At the city level, Shenzhen continues to lead as the world’s top hub for self-made women billionaires with 13. It is followed by Shanghai with 10, Beijing with 9, and Hangzhou, which ranks fourth with 8.
While China dominated the overall list, US takes the crown when it comes to the top ten self-made youngest women billionaires.
Kylie Jenner of Kylie Cosmetics is the youngest out of the 150 self-made women billionaires, at the age of 28-years.
Hurun rich list mentioned that of the pool of 150 richest self-made women, 10 are Under40s, of which 3 are Under35s. Kylie is the only woman in Under30.
Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly ...Read More
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