‘Data Center Queen’ Zhou Chaonan makes her debut as China dominates Hurun 2026 self-made women billionaires list

The latest Hurun ‘Self-made Women Billionaires list' is out, with Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply leading the charts. The list also shows that out of the top 10 self-made women billionaires, seven of them are from China.

Following after Hendricks is Zhong Huijuan, from China – whose $1.5 billion cancer drug licensing deal with Roche helped push Hansoh Pharmaceutical onto the global biotech stage.

Meanwhile, Zhou Chaonan, dubbed the ‘Data Center Queen,’ made a striking debut – shooting straight into the top 10, as Range Technology’s cloud data center boomed, mentioned the Hurun list. Interestingly, in Chinese — ‘Chaonan’ means 'to surpass men'.

Hurun Global Richest Self-Made Women 2026: Who secured the top 10 spots? From Diane Hendricks to Zhou Chaonan – here's a glimpse of the top 10 self-made women billionaires:

Rank Name Wealth (in US$ Bn) Main Company Age Nation of residence 1 Diane Hendricks 24 ABC Supply 79 United States 2 Zhong Huijuan 23 Hansoh Pharmaceutical 65 China 3 Zhou Qunfei 18 Lens Technology 56 China 4 Wang Laichun 13 Luxshare Precision Industry 59 China 5 Zeng Fangqin 10 Lingyi iTech 61 China 6 Judy Faulkner 9.3 Epic Systems 82 United States 7 Denise Coates 9.2 Bet365 58 UK 8 Zhou Chaonan 8.5 Range Technology 66 China 8 Fan Hongwei 8.5 Hengli 59 China 10 Wu Yajun 7.5 Longfor 62 China

Zhou Chaonan made her debut into the list this year, shooting straight into the Hurun Top 10, while Fan Hongwei saw her wealth rise by 63% to US$8.5bn – driven by the rapid rise of Suzhou-based Hengli Group’s shipbuilding business into the global top tier, alongside steady growth in its petrochemical operations.

The Hurun rich list mentioned that China dominates with more self-made women billionaires than the rest of the world combined. The US had a good year, adding 17 women self-made billionaires.

What do city-wise figures say? At the city level, Shenzhen continues to lead as the world’s top hub for self-made women billionaires with 13. It is followed by Shanghai with 10, Beijing with 9, and Hangzhou, which ranks fourth with 8.

Kylie Jenner richest self-made youngest woman While China dominated the overall list, US takes the crown when it comes to the top ten self-made youngest women billionaires.

Kylie Jenner of Kylie Cosmetics is the youngest out of the 150 self-made women billionaires, at the age of 28-years.