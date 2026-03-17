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‘Data Center Queen’ Zhou Chaonan makes her debut as China dominates Hurun 2026 self-made women billionaires list

Zhou Chaonan, dubbed the ‘Data Center Queen,’ made a striking debut – shooting straight into the top 10, as Range Technology’s cloud data center boomed, mentioned the Hurun list. Here's a glimpse at the top 10 richest self-made women

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated17 Mar 2026, 07:53 PM IST
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‘Data Center Queen’ Zhou Chaonan makes her debut as China dominates Hurun 2026 self-made women billionaires list
‘Data Center Queen’ Zhou Chaonan makes her debut as China dominates Hurun 2026 self-made women billionaires list(Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business)
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The latest Hurun ‘Self-made Women Billionaires list' is out, with Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply leading the charts. The list also shows that out of the top 10 self-made women billionaires, seven of them are from China.

Following after Hendricks is Zhong Huijuan, from China – whose $1.5 billion cancer drug licensing deal with Roche helped push Hansoh Pharmaceutical onto the global biotech stage.

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Meanwhile, Zhou Chaonan, dubbed the ‘Data Center Queen,’ made a striking debut – shooting straight into the top 10, as Range Technology’s cloud data center boomed, mentioned the Hurun list. Interestingly, in Chinese — ‘Chaonan’ means 'to surpass men'.

Hurun Global Richest Self-Made Women 2026: Who secured the top 10 spots?

From Diane Hendricks to Zhou Chaonan – here's a glimpse of the top 10 self-made women billionaires:

RankNameWealth (in US$ Bn)Main CompanyAgeNation of residence
1Diane Hendricks24ABC Supply79United States
2Zhong Huijuan23Hansoh Pharmaceutical65China
3Zhou Qunfei18Lens Technology56China
4Wang Laichun13Luxshare Precision Industry59China
5Zeng Fangqin10Lingyi iTech61China
6Judy Faulkner9.3Epic Systems82United States
7Denise Coates9.2Bet36558UK
8Zhou Chaonan8.5Range Technology66China
8Fan Hongwei8.5Hengli59China
10Wu Yajun7.5Longfor62China

Zhou Chaonan made her debut into the list this year, shooting straight into the Hurun Top 10, while Fan Hongwei saw her wealth rise by 63% to US$8.5bn – driven by the rapid rise of Suzhou-based Hengli Group’s shipbuilding business into the global top tier, alongside steady growth in its petrochemical operations.

The Hurun rich list mentioned that China dominates with more self-made women billionaires than the rest of the world combined. The US had a good year, adding 17 women self-made billionaires.

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What do city-wise figures say?

At the city level, Shenzhen continues to lead as the world’s top hub for self-made women billionaires with 13. It is followed by Shanghai with 10, Beijing with 9, and Hangzhou, which ranks fourth with 8.

Kylie Jenner richest self-made youngest woman

While China dominated the overall list, US takes the crown when it comes to the top ten self-made youngest women billionaires.

Kylie Jenner of Kylie Cosmetics is the youngest out of the 150 self-made women billionaires, at the age of 28-years.

Hurun rich list mentioned that of the pool of 150 richest self-made women, 10 are Under40s, of which 3 are Under35s. Kylie is the only woman in Under30.

About the Author

Sudeshna Ghoshal

Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly ...Read More

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