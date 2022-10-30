‘Data is our lifeblood; our people the heart’

In terms of data, I can talk specifically about how we’re doing that in our centralized monitoring space. When we design a study, we look at the risks that could occur in that study. And we identify any critical data that needs to be monitored to ensure quality. In each study, we will develop a suite of tailored analytics and dashboards that monitor those critical data points throughout the study. There are predefined flags or triggers if we approach the quality tolerance limits. Over the last eight years of working in this model, we have really developed and honed our analytical capabilities, and this has resulted in being able to improve the quality of our studies. While some studies will still fail because the drug is not efficacious, they shouldn’t fail because your data doesn’t have quality. How is data being used to help in developing medicines and getting them faster to the market?