'This fight isn't about money': Why Paramount boss says Warner Bros. merger battle is really about CNN

David Ellison has decided the time for silence is over. With Paramount Skydance's $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery tangled in an antitrust lawsuit and its timeline pushed back to 2027, the chief executive has used a New York Times op-ed to answer the question he believes sits behind the legal papers: can he be trusted with CNN.

A newsroom's trust, not a balance sheet, is on trial Ellison reframed the dispute away from competition law and toward something more personal. “I believe this fight is not really about market share,” he wrote. “I believe a plainer worry sits beneath the briefs and the news releases: the news. The issue is whether I can be trusted as a steward of Warner's CNN.”

The op-ed followed a lawsuit from a coalition of 12 state attorneys general, joined a day later by the Writers Guild of America. Ellison admitted he had chosen not to respond publicly at first. “So, when California's attorney general, 11 other state attorneys general and, a day later, the Writers Guild of America sued to stop the deal, I stayed quiet,” he said. “I quickly learned such restraint has costs. While I was silent, others were happy to write my story for me. No more.”

Ellison lays his voting record bare Ellison addressed concerns about political influence over CNN directly, disclosing details about his own outlook rarely offered by a media executive.

Also Read | Paramount Skydance's WBD acquisition challenged in lawsuit by 12 states

“Unfortunately, I can't give anyone a view into my heart and mind, but I can share this: I have regularly voted for candidates of both parties; I hold some views that would be called conservative and others that would be called liberal, just like most Americans; and when it comes to our news operations, I do not aspire to lead these companies to bend their newsrooms to my views. I believe that news should be based on facts and truth.”

Invoking Murrow, Turner to defend editorial independence Ellison leaned on the histories of both newsrooms to make his pledge concrete.

“Great news organisations like CNN and CBS News are here to tell it straight down the middle,” he said. “That requires newsrooms that reflect the whole world, not one side of it. And it requires independence.”

“Our journalists will continue to answer to the facts and to all the people they serve — not to any party or cause,” Ellison said. “These were founding principles for both CNN and CBS News, for legends like Ted Turner and Edward R. Murrow, and it is exactly that kind of independence that has always fuelled the greatness of '60 Minutes.'”

The numbers Ellison uses to counter antitrust claim The lawsuit also raises concerns that a combined Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery would dominate theatrical releases, cable carriage and writers' pay. Ellison called that picture outdated, describing a Hollywood that "no longer exists."

Also Read | Paramount agrees to delay closing Warner buyout for months while judge considers states challenge

He said the merged company would hold less than 20 per cent of all American watch time, dwarfed by Netflix, Apple and Amazon, shrinking to roughly 13 per cent once YouTube is included. On theatrical releases, he put its box office share at 18 per cent over the past year and 22 per cent averaged over two years.

“Those are not the numbers of a company that can dictate what audiences watch or what writers get paid,” Ellison wrote. “If it were, it wouldn't have been reviewed and approved by regulators reflecting 65 countries, including the United States, the European Union and China.”

A crisis of trust in news, and a pledge to fix it David Ellison cited polling showing "just 28 percent of Americans trust the news — the lowest ever recorded," framing his investment as a response to that decline.

“In an age when so much of what fills our screens is machine-generated or engineered to enrage, journalism from real reporters matters more than ever,” he wrote. “That is the work I intend to pay for, patiently, for a long time.”

Production promises amid Hollywood's wider slowdown With production continuing to leave California, Ellison reaffirmed a pledge of 30 theatrical films and 170 television series a year under the combined company.

He closed by tying the merger's success to viewers rather than regulators. “Hollywood's story can have a happy ending only when we connect with our audience,” he wrote. “It's the audience — the American people — who have the final say in whether a movie succeeds or fails, whether a news organization thrives or withers and therefore whether our industry succeeds or fails. I want to build a company with the strength and resources to deliver for those audiences who turn to us, for the storytellers who rely on us and for the country that dreamed this all up.”