David Zaslav Challenged the Streaming Industry's Orthodoxy. Rivals are following

David Zaslav stopped being a streaming evangelist before it got trendy.
On Wednesday, the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. chief executive is expected to unveil the media behemoth's much-anticipated new streaming service – a motivating factor for the 2022 merger between entertainment giant WarnerMedia and reality-programming factory Discovery Inc.
Launching a platform where people can watch everything from Succession to Dr. Pimple Popper had been a priority since the deal closed last April.
But when he took over, Mr. Zaslav made one thing clear: He wasn't as enthusiastic about streaming as his predecessor, Jason Kilar, and his competitors, who had moved to make nascent services the focus of their growth strategy. That, in turn, had led them to outbid one another to land buzzy shows and recruit high-profile talent.
“We are not trying to win the direct-to-consumer spending war," Mr. Zaslav said almost a year ago, during his first earnings call after the deal was finalized.
Lately, other entertainment conglomerates including Walt Disney Co. and Paramount Global have taken a page from Mr. Zaslav's playbook amid growing streaming losses. Even streaming leader Netflix Inc. is taking a more cautious approach, scrutinising programming costs and looking for other ways to generate revenue as subscription growth slows.
Among the strategies embraced by Mr. Zaslav that seemed counterintuitive a few years ago: boosting the number of theatrical releases and creating content for rival media companies.
Mr. Zaslav argues that making a movie that will only live on a streaming service is a waste of resources. Movies that have a theatrical release – even those that didn't perform strongly at the box office – do better on the HBO Max platform. “There's an ecosystem of economic return when you open something in the theaters," he said during an analyst conference last November.
Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime Video and Apple Inc.'s TV+ streaming services are increasingly embracing the theatrical-first model. Amazon recently opted to put Air, a Ben Affleck-directed sports drama about Nike's bid to create a basketball shoe line with then-rookie Michael Jordan, in theaters first instead of going straight to streaming.
Apple is planning to release its Martin Scorsese movie Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio in theaters before it makes its way to Apple TV+.
In contrast with the previous leadership at Warner, which wanted its television-production arm to focus primarily on making shows for its own family of cable channels and streaming platforms, Mr. Zaslav has said he prefers the “arms dealer" approach. “There's a lot of bidders for content," he said back in November.
He has even rethought the idea that Warner Bros. Discovery will have only one streaming service, deciding instead to keep the Discovery+ platform up and running even after the new as-yet unnamed combo-platter platform launches.
“No subscriber left behind," Mr. Zaslav said of the decision to keep Discovery+ going for those customers who want a low-price service and aren't interested in getting content from HBO and the Warner Bros. library of movies and TV shows.
Mr. Zaslav's prediction last year that other media giants would follow Warner Bros. Discovery's lead and start to retrench from their streaming-or-bust business models has proved prescient.
Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger recently said the company needs to rethink how much it spends on content for its Disney+ and Hulu streaming platforms.
“We're going to rebalance a bit because those linear channels and movie theaters, still can provide us with a significant amount of monetization capability," Mr. Iger said in February on an earnings call.
Mr. Iger has also said Disney would reconsider its stance on not selling content to other platforms. “As we look to reduce the content that we're creating for our own platforms, there probably are opportunities to license to third parties," he said at an analyst conference last month.
Even some of Mr. Zaslav's most controversial moves – including killing finished films such as Batgirl and yanking television series off the HBO Max streaming service to save money and take tax write-offs – have become the norm at other media companies.
Paramount Global's Showtime recently said it wasn't going to air Three Women, a series that had finished production. It also removed nearly two dozen older shows from its services. AMC Networks has done so as well, recently canceling the dramas 61st Street, which had just wrapped production on its second season, and Invitation to a Bonfire, which had nearly finished filming its first season.
The launch of the new streaming service is an opportunity for Warner Bros. Discovery to turn the corner after a difficult first year that saw layoffs and morale issues, including the abrupt shutdown of streaming service CNN+ mere weeks after it was launched.
The company's stock is up nearly 60% this year, but still down more than 30% from when the deal closed on April 8 of last year.
The combined streaming platform is expected to cost $15.99, but an increase down the road is possible as Mr. Zaslav has long argued that most streaming services are underpriced given the amount spent on content.
“That just doesn't make sense," he told analysts last fall.
Mr. Zaslav is also looking to make the most of the many well-known franchises owned by the company.
“We are very fortunate to have a huge share of the most beloved and globally recognized storytelling [intellectual property] in the world, including Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Superman, Batman, Lord of the Rings, and we intend to take full advantage of these one-of-a-kind franchises across our various platforms," he told analysts in February.
During that call, he announced that a new raft of Lord of the Rings movies was in the works.
Mr. Zaslav, Discovery Chief Corporate Affairs Officer David Leavy and the company's movie and television chiefs spent the past several months wooing Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling to bless the creation of a television series based on her books, according to people familiar with the matter.
Last week, Bloomberg News reported that Warner Bros. Discovery was near such a deal. Senior company executives confirmed that there was now a path to create new Harry Potter content based on her best selling books and said an announcement is expected Wednesday.
Mr. Zaslav has told some colleagues that the quest for new Harry Potter content was a “mission from God," they said.
Write to Joe Flint at Joe.Flint@wsj.com
