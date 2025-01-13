In today’s competitive financial landscape, banks are rethinking their approach to marketing. DBS Bank, ranked as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (Asean) most valuable bank brand for the 18th straight year last year, has adopted a unique storytelling-led strategy to stand out. In this conversation with Mint, Karen Ngui, managing director (MD) and head of DBS Foundation and DBS Group Strategic Marketing and Communications, discusses how the bank is building a purpose-driven brand by embracing digital transformation, championing sustainability and engaging younger audiences through innovative content. Ngui delves into DBS’s shift from traditional marketing to a more integrated, purpose-led approach—with real stories, digital tools and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) at the core. Edited excerpts: