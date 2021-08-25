New Delhi: DCM Shriram Ltd on Wednesday said it has appointed Sandeep Girotra as President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

He will replace Sushil Baveja, executive director and CHRO, at DCM Shriram, who will retire on 31 October after 18 years of service. DCM Shriram is a business conglomerate with an interest in varied sectors including fertiliser, sugar, farm solution among others.

Girotra brings over 25 years of experience working across Indian and multinational companies in global and leadership roles, based out of India, Japan, Korea, the Middle East and Singapore. Before joining DCM Shriram, Girotra was working with Xylem Incorporation as CHRO for three years in Singapore and was heading HR for emerging markets for Xylem, managing six regions.

The appointment of Girotra was effective from 24 August. “In the next few weeks, Sandeep will transition into the role of Sushil Baveja and will go through an extensive induction program across all locations/units of the company," DCM Shriram said in a statement.

Girotra started his career with DCM group in 1992. He comes with a wide array of exposure across industries like financial services, business process outsourcing, pharmaceuticals, chemical, and more. The role of HR managers assumed larger significance in recent years, especially after the pandemic.

