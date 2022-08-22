Deal activity will turn selective, cautious: Rothschild India head

Deal activity will become cautious and selective here on. Deals will continue to happen but volumes will come down because of a number of factors. Liquidity is no longer as abundant as it was some time ago, and though valuations have corrected significantly, financing has become costlier. Therefore, we will probably see fewer but high-value deals. If you look at the Indian dealmaking scenario, the days of outbound transactions are practically over, barring a few select pockets such as IT services. The two major drivers of deal activity will be the restructuring space backed by the insolvency and bankruptcy regulations and the private equity ecosystem. However, if you look at private equity itself and how it is funded, you will notice that most of the funds that have had fantastic exits in the past had raised money via leverage. However, leverage will be cautious and costly and, therefore, many funds will probably think twice before drawing down committed funds. Also, there will be more questions than before from investment committees of private equity investors and there will be far greater scrutiny of transactions than before, which can somewhat restrict deal activity.

