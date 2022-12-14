DealShare hires former Big Bazaar CEO Kamaldeep Singh as president, retail biz

“With a slew of recent top level hires to strengthen our core team over the last one year, Kamaldeep will take our leadership pool a notch higher and support our vision to be India’s largest mass market player for FMCG and grocery retail. We have been growing exponentially over the last 4 years and this growth is a testimony of the high potential of our business model in capturing a large share of mass market retail in India," said Vineet Rao, founder & CEO, DealShare.