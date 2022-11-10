Debabrata Mukherjee joins Emami Agrotech as CMO and strategy officer.

Mukherjee comes with over 28 years of experience in general management, marketing and sales operation, business strategy and innovation. As the CMO at the UB Group, he was responsible for managing a diverse set of local and global brands like Kingfisher, Ultra, Heineken and Amstel.
NEW DELHI: Packaged foods and edible oil maker Emami Agrotech LtD., part of Kolkata-based Emami Group, on Thursday announced the appointment of Debabrata Mukherjee as its chief marketing and strategy officer.
Mukherjee joins Emami Agrotech from brewer United Breweries Ltd., where he was chief marketing officer.
Mukherjee will also head the innovation strategy for Emami Agrotech’s future roadmap as one of the leading branded food manufacturers in India, the company that sells edible oil, spices, soya chunks and bakery fat, said in a statement on Thursday.
After starting his career with Unilever Kolkata, Mukherjee joined Coca-Cola in 1998 as its franchise manager in Mumbai, and moving on to greater roles within India, Korea and South-West Asia. After a brief stint with the Hindustan Times Group, Mukherjee joined United Breweries. Mukherjee holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Kolkata.
Emami Agrotech manufactures and sells edible oil brands like Emami Healthy & Tasty and Himani Best Choice, Vanaspati brand Rasoi, apart from spices under the Mantra brand and soya chunks. Emami Agrotech Ltd has an annual turnover of Rs. 20,000 crore.
“We are very happy to welcome Debabrata at EAL. Mukherjee’s rich industry experience, knowledge and energy are expected to provide an impetus to the Company’s brand building initiatives and growth strategy. His inclusion into the leadership team will help us to charter new avenues of organizational expansion and enable our company to reach its full potential in the relevant markets," said Sudhakar Desai, CEO, Emami Agrotech.