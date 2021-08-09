NEW DELHI : Indian Edtech firm Simplilearn has roped in Deborah Quazzo of US-based GSV Ventures, a known name in education investment space, to join its board of directors, the company said Monday.

Quazzo’s onboarding comes on the back of Blackstone Group buying a majority stake in Simplilearn for $250 million in July.

Quazzo is the managing partner at GSV Ventures and has vast experience in the education and corporate skilling sector and is an established name in the EdTech venture fund community. The decision comes as Simplilearn increasingly looking at global markets beyond India for its expansion and learners' acquisition.

“The higher education and training sectors are in the midst of radical transformation, accelerated by covid-19. Simplilearn is in a unique position to help professionals around the world efficiently gain the skills they need to succeed in…digital economy. I look forward to working with the management team to solidify the company’s position as the world’s no. 1 upskilling provider," Quazzo said.

Krishna Kumar, founder and chief executive of Simplilearn, said Quazzo’s track-record of working with both start-ups and universities shall help expand and enrich the learning experience to meet the challenges of modern students.

Global private equity firm Blackstone has invested $250 million (over ₹1,870 crore) in Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd for a controlling stake. Blackstone has picked up more than 60% stake in Bengaluru-headquartered Simplilearn, one of the oldest firms in the online higher education space founded in 2010, giving exit to previous investors such as Kalaari Capital, Helion Ventures and Mayfield.

Blackstone is a global private equity giant and has previously invested in test-prep firm Aakash Education and Byju’s. The three-decade old Aakash was acquired by Byju’s earlier this year for about $1 billion.

Deborah Quazzo is also on the board of several education firms, including India’s Aakash Education, Ascend Learning, a portfolio firm of Blackstone, the Educational Testing Service (ETS), the global assessment firm that conducts tests such GRE and TOEFL.

