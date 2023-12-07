Companies
Deciphering Rashmi Saluja’s success: The doc with a magic wand
Ranjani Raghavan 11 min read 07 Dec 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Summary
- Saluja rose from obscurity to lead the turnaround of Religare. How did she do it?
Mumbai: On 21 October, Rashmi Saluja arrived at the Taj Santa Cruz, in Mumbai, for a meeting with Mint. Dressed in blue denims, she looked far younger than 50 years, her current age. As she posed smilingly for photographs, she held the stance of an athlete.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less