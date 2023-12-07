Deciphering Rashmi Saluja’s success: The doc with a magic wand

The NBFC, and other subsidiaries of Religare Enterprises, have turned around since the troubled years. Religare Enterprises had little value in 2018; it is now worth close to $1 billion in market capitalization. In short, if Religare was a startup, it would nearly be a ‘unicorn’. But it is an old company that started four decades ago in 1984. It went public on 21 November 2007. On listing day, the stock closed at ₹521.70. By the time Saluja joined as chairperson, in 2019, the company’s share price had slipped below ₹50. The stock has recovered and till a few months back, was trading at over ₹275 apiece. The shares have subsequently fallen after the Burmans said the floor price of their open offer would be ₹235 per share.