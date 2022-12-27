Decoding the mysteries of Gen Z traits

Consider growing up with these conditions. Born into a nuclear family with no competing siblings or, at best, one. Where every authority figure, such as parents and teachers, caters to your whims and not the other way around, as has been the norm for centuries. Where rupee-earning parents incur back-breaking costs and protect you from the ‘stress’ of competitive exams by teleporting you to dollar-charging colleges in Australia, Canada, the US or UK, and then tirelessly work their relationships to land you coveted internships.