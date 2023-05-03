New Delhi: Chocolate and cookie maker Mondelēz International has elevated Deepak Iyer, 56, the company’s current president for India & Southeast Asia, as the new executive vice president and president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) effective June 5.

In his new role, Iyer will be responsible for leading the company’s $6.8 billion AMEA business across more than 70 countries, leading brands such as Oreo and belVita biscuits, Cadbury chocolate and Kinh Do cakes. Mondelēz did not immediately name a successor to Iyer.

“With close to three decades of leadership experience and a strong track record of success driving the growth of brands in emerging markets across Asia and Africa, Deepak is the ideal leader to continue our strong and sustained growth across the AMEA region," said chairman and CEO Dirk Van de Put.

“Under his leadership these past six and a half years, India has delivered strong, profitable growth and become a consistent exporter of talent and best practices across our global network," he said.

Since 2016, Iyer has led the company’s India business driving sustained double-digit revenue growth, significantly expanded profit margins, strong cash flow generation and the adoption of advanced technologies and use of consumer data.

In FY22, the company reported a 16% jump in revenue from a year ago to ₹9,296 crore. Earlier this year, Mondelez India promised to invest ₹4,000 crore over four years to expand its manufacturing capacity and build more warehouses and cold-chain facilities.

Iyer comes with over three-decades of management experience across sales, marketing and general management, having managed businesses across India, Southeast Asia and Africa. He has worked across top consumer goods’ firms such as PepsiCo, Marico, and Wrigley India Pvt Ltd where he was formerly managing director. Iyer is a qualified engineer and holds an MBA.

Iyer replaces Maurizio Brusadelli, who will leave the company in June to pursue another leadership opportunity.