Deepak Iyer named EVP and president for Mondelez’s $6.8 bn AMEA business1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Iyer will be responsible for leading the company’s $6.8 billion AMEA business across more than 70 countries
New Delhi: Chocolate and cookie maker Mondelēz International has elevated Deepak Iyer, 56, the company’s current president for India & Southeast Asia, as the new executive vice president and president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) effective June 5.
