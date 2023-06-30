Deepak Parekh's remarkable journey: From fulfilling uncle's wish to join HDFC to spearheading bank's rise2 min read 30 Jun 2023, 05:52 PM IST
In his last message to the shareholders, Deepak Parekh said that the HDFC experience is invaluable and our history cannot be erased
Ahead of the massive HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, chairman Deepak Parekh decided to step down. Deepak Parekh's goodbye to India's largest private bank marks the end of an era during which he spearheaded the operations of HDFC and transformed a small lending firm ₹18 lakh crore behemoth. In his last message to the shareholders, Deepak Parekh said that the HDFC experience is invaluable and our history cannot be erased.
