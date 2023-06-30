Ahead of the massive HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, chairman Deepak Parekh decided to step down. Deepak Parekh's goodbye to India's largest private bank marks the end of an era during which he spearheaded the operations of HDFC and transformed a small lending firm ₹18 lakh crore behemoth. In his last message to the shareholders, Deepak Parekh said that the HDFC experience is invaluable and our history cannot be erased.

“It is my time to hang my boots with both anticipations and hope for the future. While this will be my last communication to shareholders of HDFC, rest assured we now stride tall into a very exciting future of growth and prosperity. The HDFC experience is invaluable. Our history cannot be erased and our legacy will be taken forward," he was quoted as telling shareholders.

Mumbai to London: Deepak Parekh's academic journey

Deepak Parekh did his schooling at St. Xavier's High School, Mumbai, and then a Bachelor in Commerce (BCom) from Sydenham College, University of Mumbai. In 1965, he left Mumbai and reached England. After qualifying as a chartered accountant, Deepak Parekh started to work with Whinney, Smith, and Whinney in London, the company is today known by the name Ernst & Young. E&Y is currently one of the top 4 international accounting and professional services firms.

Deepak Parekh was having a successful career as a banker and after E&Y he joined the Grindlays Bank and then the Chase Manhattan Bank.

Banker to entrepreneur: Deepak Parekh joins HDFC

HDFC was founded by Deepak's uncle HT Parekh in 1977, and in the beginning it worked as a small lending firm. HT Parekh was very fond of Deepak and treated him like his son and being aware of his talent, HT Parekh offered him to join HDFC.

Deepak Parekh joined HDFC in 1978 as an employee and slowly donned the role of the entrepreneur. At his new job, Deepak Parekh was earning 50% less than he was making at his lucrative banking job, but he had the vision to facilitate Indians to buy their dream houses early in their life.

Under his leadership, HDFC started touching soaring heights and Deepak Parekh even convinced his board to go for the banking license.

Deepak Parekh's efforts took HDFC among the top banking companies of the world and as of March 2023, HDFC Bank has a nationwide distribution network of 7,821 branches and 19,727 ATMs / Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 3,811 cities/towns.