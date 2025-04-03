Deepak Shenoy takes a bus in Bengaluru. THIS is why the fare left him ‘stunned’

Capitalmind founder and CEO Deepak Shenoy was left pleasantly surprised when he took a bus in Bengaluru and paid the fare.

In a post on X, Deepak Shenoy, who often shares his insights on topics like AI, food delivery apps, and travel, shared that he commuted to his office via a bus on Thursday and then walked for 30 minutes. For the bus, he paid a fare of just ₹6, which has apparently left him “stunned”.

“I took a bus for Rs. 6(!!) today and walked 30 min to office. I'm still stunned that there's something that costs Rs. 6,” he said.

The post garnered significant traction and users shared there insight on Bengaluru public transport fares. In one such comment, Deepak Shenoy revealed that he takes public transport all the time and even walks to his office.

The reason he took a bus today was due to a knee injury.

“I take public transport all the time - A/C bus fares are usually higher, and so are metro fares. And I usually just walk short distances - this was a 1km hop because of a rough knee, but i was still surprised it was so cheap,” he commented.

Shenoy also added that he did not need to worry about cash as the bus took payment via UPI. He shared an image of the QR code pasted on one of the walls of the bus.

Bengaluru public transport fares Commuters in Bengaluru are often burdened with the cost of public transport in the city. In a recent development, Bengaluru metro fares were hiked by as much as 100 per cent for certin routes.

The Congress-led Karnataka government faced severe backlash following this, after which it agreed to hike the fares by 71 per cent. The maximum metro fare in Bengaluru now stands at ₹90, while the minimum fare is ₹10.

“Metro fares will not be revised individually but will be merged on a stage basis. If there is a significant fare jump, corrective action will be taken. The minimum fare remains ₹10, and the maximum is ₹90. If there is an increase beyond ₹90- ₹100, we will reduce it accordingly,” BMRCL MD Maheshwar Rao said in a press conference in February, when the metro fares were revised.

