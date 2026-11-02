Deepinder Goyal claims Temple wearable beats Apple Watch Series 12 in heart rate tracking: What we know

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has claimed that Temple, his wearable startup's upcoming device, can deliver more accurate heart rate readings than several leading wearables, including the Apple Watch Series 12.

In a post on X, Goyal said an internal study conducted by Temple found that the device recorded lower heart rate measurement errors than competing products.

He said the difference was particularly evident during high-intensity workouts, when tracking heart rates accurately becomes more challenging.

Temple is being developed as a performance-focused wearable, with Goyal saying one of the company's key ambitions is to build the "ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes".

He argued that accurate heart rate monitoring, despite being a basic feature of fitness wearables, remains an unresolved challenge, especially during intense physical activity.

Temple claims better heart rate accuracy than Apple Watch Goyal said the limitations of heart rate tracking become more apparent in Zones 4 and 5, which correspond to high-intensity exercise and are particularly relevant for professional athletes.

"You would think accurate HR (Heart Rate) tracking is a solved problem. It is not. Especially in zones 4 & 5, which matter to professional athletes the most," he wrote on X.

Charts shared by Goyal showed Temple recording the lowest error levels at rest and across all heart rate zones.

The comparison featured several popular wearables, including the Apple Watch Series 12, Garmin FR970, Fitbit Air, WHOOP MG and Oura Ring 5.

Goyal emphasised that the Apple Watch came closest to Temple's reported accuracy, while the other devices recorded higher error levels.

How was Temple's heart rate accuracy tested? To evaluate the devices, Temple used the Polar H10 chest strap as the reference against which the wearables' heart rate readings were compared.

Goyal said the chest strap was taped to the user's chest during the study because conventional placement can sometimes cause it to lose contact during sprints, potentially resulting in missed heartbeat readings.

He credited Temple's reported performance to its adhesive-based design and placement on the temple — the area on the side of the forehead.

"Temple uses adhesive, so its lab condition is its wear condition. You'll experience our study outcomes in real life," Goyal said.

He also claimed that positioning the device over a major artery gives it an advantage during intense physical activity.

According to him, the skin in this area does not restrict blood flow in the same way as some other parts of the body.

Temple price, pre-orders and delivery timeline Temple is listed at ₹85,000, according to an early-access invitation shared by the company.

The device will follow a made-to-order model, with deliveries expected to take around three months from the date of purchase. Customers can also request a refund until the device is shipped.

Temple's heart rate accuracy claims are based on an internal study conducted by the company.